Joel Piroe joined Swansea from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021

Joel Piroe will serve a three-match ban after Swansea City opted not to appeal against the red card he received at Burnley on Saturday.

Piroe was dismissed after 74 minutes of Swansea's 4-0 defeat after appearing to aim a stamp at Josh Cullen.

Swansea's top scorer, 23, will now miss games against Reading, Bristol City and rivals Cardiff City.

Swans boss Russell Martin said after the Burnley loss he was "surprised" by Piroe's red card.

However, the Championship club have chosen not to contest referee Stephen Martin's decision.

The loss of Piroe is a significant blow as he is Swansea's leading marksman with four goals this season.

He scored 24 goals in 2021-22, his debut campaign in English football.

Swansea host Reading on Tuesday night before Cardiff visit for the south Wales derby next Sunday.

They travel to Bristol City on Saturday 29 October, with Piroe unavailable until November.