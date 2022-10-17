Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Welsh football clubs Newport County, Wrexham and Merthyr Town have learned who they will - or could - face in the FA Cup first round from 4-7 November.

Newport County will host League Two rivals Colchester United.

Wrexham will host National League rivals Oldham Athletic or Chester if they beat National League North Blyth Spartans in Tuesday night's replay at the Racecourse.

The Martyrs go to National League North Buxton.

Wrexham and Blyth meet again after Saturday's 1-1 draw.

If Chester can see off Oldham in their Tuesday replay, it would set up Phil Parkinson's side with a chance to renew their rivalry with National League North the Blues.

Merthyr, who play in the Southern League Premier South Division, the seventh tier of the English pyramid, beat Folkestone Invicta 2-1 at Penydarren Park on Saturday to earn their place in Monday night's draw.

The south Wales valleys club will be in the first round for the first time since 2005.