Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas has retained the Women's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best best female footballer of 2022.

The midfielder, 28, who won the award last year, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the summer and missed Spain's Euro 2022 campaign.

Before her injury, Putellas was the Champions League top scorer for Barca last season with 11 goals in 10 games.

Arsenal striker Beth Mead was second, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr in third.

More to follow.