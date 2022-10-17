Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leicester City have stepped up their interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, 21, and sent chief scout Sean St Ledger to watch the Denmark Under-21 player in last week's Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig. (Daily Mail via Daily Record) external-link

Rangers defender Leon King, 18, is poised to avoid Scottish Football Association action for his challenge on Motherwell's Stuart McKinstry. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has questioned who is making the recruitment decisions at Ibrox given Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has played just 188 minutes over four games since arriving this summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum, 33, is thrilled to join Dundee United because his previous stint in Scottish football - a four-year period at Hearts - was the best of his career. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says VAR must be embraced by the whole of Scottish football this week - despite its flaws. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

The SFA's first performance director Mark Wotte says Tottenham Hotspur were interested in Scotland winger James Forrest - but he told the youngster to stay in Scotland and develop with boyhood club Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland forward Lawrence Shankland says there is no panic at Hearts despite the Tynecastle club winning just five of their last 21 matches at home and in Europe. (The Scotsman) external-link

Scotland could lose their automatic group stage spot in the Champions League as a result of a Uefa revamp from the 2024-25 season. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County defender Ben Purrington will be out for "a period of time" with an ankle injury picked up against Dundee United. (Herald) external-link

Former Dundee and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has made his stay at Burnley a permanent one and is the Clarets' loan manager as well as a coach with the Under-23s. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is using Hearts' consistency last season as his blueprint as he targets a return to European football following the victory over Robbie Neilson's side. (Scottish Express) external-link

Former Japan playmaker Shunsuke Nakamura - who won three league titles in four seasons with Celtic after signing for £2.5m - is set to retire at the age of 44, 13 years after leaving Scotland. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes Rangers are missing the energy of midfielder Tom Lawrence, 28, who is likely to be out until after the World Cup. (Scottish Express) external-link

