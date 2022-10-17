Last updated on .From the section Football

Football Focus: Beth Mead 'super proud' after Ballon d'Or nomination

The 2022 Ballon d'Or, one of the most prestigious football award ceremonies, takes place later - and you can watch it on the BBC Sport website and app.

England Euro 2022 winners Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze have been nominated for the women's prize.

Fifteen Premier League players - including 12 from Liverpool and Manchester City - are nominated.

Lionel Messi, current holder and seven-time men's winner, has not been nominated for this year's award.

The Ballon d'Or is awarded to the best footballer of the year, based on performance over the 2021-22 season.

Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema is among the favourites for the men's prize.

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas won the 2021 women's prize.

Coverage of the ceremony starts at approximately 17:50 BST with the arrival of the nominees on the red carpet in Paris.

The actual ceremony is scheduled to begin around 19:30.