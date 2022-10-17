Last updated on .From the section Wales

Aaron Ramsey has scored once in 11 appearances for Nice

There is a little over a month to go before Wales' first World Cup campaign in 64 years begins with a game against the United States in Qatar.

With players eager to cement a place in Rob Page's 26-man squad - and supporters desperate to see them avoid injuries - BBC Sport Wales is keeping a watchful eye on Wales' World Cup hopefuls.

Ramsey's welcome return

There was a welcome sight for Welsh eyes in Auxerre on Sunday as Aaron Ramsey returned to action for Nice.

The Wales midfielder, 31, had missed Nice's previous two games because of an ongoing thigh injury.

But Ramsey came on as a substitute midway through the second half as Nice, who are 13th in Ligue 1, claimed a point thanks to a 1-1 draw.

Elsewhere in France, the suspended Joe Rodon had the weekend off following his recent red card against Nantes.

Gareth Bale was not in action either, as Los Angeles FC had a clear weekend ahead of their MLS Cup play-off game against rivals LA Galaxy, which takes place in the early hours of Friday morning.

But another of Wales' overseas-based players, Ethan Ampadu, played the full 90 minutes as Spezia drew 2-2 with Cremonese in Serie A.

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu is on loan for a second time in Italy having spent last season at Venezia

In the Premier League, there was a strong Welsh flavour as Fulham drew 2-2 with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Daniel James started for Fulham - before being replaced by Willian at half-time - while Harry Wilson took another step towards full fitness following a pre-season knee injury as he came on just after the hour mark.

Teenager Luke Harris was on the Fulham bench as he awaits a Premier League debut.

Chris Mepham continued his run in the Bournemouth defence, while Kieffer Moore came off the Cherries' bench late on. Once again, however, there was no David Brooks in Gary O'Neil's squad.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Danny Ward kept just a second clean sheet of the season as struggling Leicester drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace.

Wayne Hennessey, who appears to be back in front of Ward in the Wales pecking order, sat on the Nottingham Forest bench as their poor form continued with a 1-0 defeat Wolves.

Brennan Johnson had a chance to equalise for Forest late on at Molineux, but saw a penalty saved by Jose Sa.

It was a better weekend for Ben Davies, who got another 90 minutes under his belt as Tottenham beat Everton 2-0.

No reunion for Roberts

In the Championship, Connor Roberts missed out on a reunion with former club Swansea City. Burnley thrashed Swansea 4-0 but Roberts was not involved, with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany later explaining the right-back was unwell.

Joe Allen has played nine games since rejoining Swansea from Stoke in the summer

Midfielder Joe Allen also missed that game, Swansea's fourth since he limped off with a hamstring injury against Hull City a month ago.

Swansea though are hopeful that Allen will return in time for next Sunday's south Wales derby.

Rubin Colwill, meanwhile, was again absent for Cardiff City as they lost at home to Coventry City. He has not played since Wales' defeat to Poland on 25 September.

There was an assist for Sorba Thomas - his sixth of the season - as Huddersfield Town were beaten were beaten 2-1 at Rotherham United. Head Coach Mark Fotheringham was full of praise for his Wales international.

"Sorba Thomas is on fire at the moment," said Fotheringham in his post-match interview.

"It's not just his performances on the pitch - he's becoming a real leader off it with our younger players, and he's still a young guy himself".

Jonny Williams matched Thomas' feat as he crossed for Tyrese Shade to score the only goal in Swindon's League Two win over Colchester.