Gary McSheffrey made 19 appearances for Doncaster towards the end of his playing career

Doncaster Rovers have sacked manager Gary McSheffrey, with the club 12th in League Two.

McSheffrey, 40, has been dismissed after a run of seven points from eight games, having also been in charge as the club were relegated last season.

But while Rovers described the results in League Two as "largely positive", they have cited "a lack of progress" as the reason for their decision.

Coaches Chad Gribble and Paul Green have been placed in temporary charge.

"While results so far in League Two have been largely positive, there has been a growing concern over the standard of performances in matches and a lack of progress between games," the club said in a statement. external-link

"We feel this is threatening our ability to achieve our stated goals for the season."

McSheffrey, who spent most of his playing career at Coventry City and Birmingham City, had been Doncaster's under-18s manager when he was appointed as first-team boss last December, initially on an interim basis and then permanently a few weeks later to replace Richie Wellens.

The club were 23rd in League One when he was appointed but at no stage did they climb out of the relegation zone, even if they only officially went down on the final day of last season as they finished 22nd.

After making a number of new signings in the summer, Doncaster began their League Two campaign well, and they were third on 27 August following a 1-0 win at Northampton Town as they began the season with six games unbeaten.

But since then, they have collected just two wins from eight games, culminating in the 3-0 loss at Carlisle United on Saturday.

And, after winning 14 of his 46 games in charge, the club's board felt it was in their best interests to remove McSheffrey as they seek an immediate return to League One.