Last updated on .From the section Championship

James McClean was subjected to abusive chants during Wigan's 2-1 defeat at his former club Sunderland on Saturday

Wigan's James McClean has criticised the FA and EFL for a lack of action over the sectarian abuse aimed at him.

The midfielder, 33, took to social media to highlight chants directed at him during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Sunderland in the Championship.

Republic of Ireland international McClean said he had been subjected to abusive songs for 10 years.

"I would be lying if I was to say I expect anything to done about this by the FA or EFL," he said.

McClean's Instagram post included a video from the Stadium of Light in which loud booing and chants can be heard as he took a corner against his former club.

He has been targeted since 2012 when he first declined to have a poppy embroidered on his Sunderland shirt out of support for his home city of Derry, the scene of the Bloody Sunday shootings in 1972.

Thirteen people were killed when British soldiers shot civilian protestors in the city. A 14th person died later.

McClean has also said he is upset about the impact the abuse has on his wife and three young children, who either watch on television or in the stands.

In 2020, McClean was fined two weeks' wages by Stoke City for an inappropriate Instagram post in which he was pictured wearing a balaclava in front of two children, with the caption "Today's school lesson - History" along with a laughing emoji.

He later apologised and agreed to delete his Instagram account.

In response to McClean's comments over the incident at Sunderland, an FA spokesperson said: "We strongly condemn all forms of discriminatory and offensive chanting.

"Any participants or fans who believe that they have been subject of, or are witness to, discrimination are encouraged to report it through the correct channels: The FA, the relevant club or via our partners at Kick It Out.

"The FA looks into any alleged discriminatory language or behaviour that is reported to us, and we work closely with the clubs and relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken."

The BBC has contacted the EFL and is awaiting a response.