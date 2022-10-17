Kevin Horlock became Needham Market manager in February 2020

Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock believes guiding Needham Market to the first round of the FA Cup is "up there" with his biggest achievements.

The seventh-tier Marketmen secured their place in the first round draw for the first time with a 1-0 win over National League side Maidstone United.

Luke Ingram scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

"The lads have made history for the club. I want more," 49-year-old Horlock told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"This is up there with anything I've achieved in my career. This is as special for me as winning the play-off final (with City) in 99 and being promoted into the Premiership (in 2000)."

The first round draw will take place at 19:15 BST on Monday.

Horlock's side, who are currently eighth in Southern League Premier Division Central, beat Leiston, Sheringham and Brightlingsea Regent to reach the final qualifying round and were rewarded with a fourth successive home tie.

And they made it count by holding out after Ingram's early goal had given them the lead against a Maidstone team who won promotion back to the top level of non-league football last season.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but I fancied us (to win). We obviously did our homework, we watched Maidstone, the lads knew exactly what to expect and I knew we had a chance," said Horlock.

"They carried out the instructions to get the ball down and play, don't turn it into a fight, and every one of them worked their socks off and put their bodies on the line. We looked dangerous, created chances and I don't think they really laid a glove on us."

Kevin Horlock in action for Manchester City against Wolves in August 1999

Needham Market established a cup pedigree last term, by reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy before losing 3-0 to Stockport County, who are now back in the English Football League.

"I just sense something with this group, they are a pleasure to work with. There's something there that I can't explain but I think if I can keep them all together and the vultures aren't going to start circling, they could create more history for the club," Horlock continued.

"Last year was unbelievable because to get two games away from Wembley (in the FA Trophy) was incredible on the back of a frustrating season with injuries."

Horlock began his playing career at Needham Market and it also took him to Ipswich, West Ham and Swindon, as well as winning 32 caps for Northern Ireland.

"When you're grey and old, you look back and think 'you know what, that was a proud moment' and I'm so pleased I was part of it," Horlock added.

"The lads have made history for the club. I want more. I don't just want to be part of a tie in the first round proper and get beat. I want to push these lads, I want to give them the confidence to say 'you can do more'."