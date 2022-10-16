Last updated on .From the section Football

Jay Giles also scored a late winner for Jersey when they beat Germany 2-1 in the Uefa Regions' Cup earlier this month while representing England

Jersey Bulls moved up to fourth place in the Combined Counties Premier Division South with a dramatic 1-0 win over Balham at Springfield.

Jay Giles' 90th-minute winner was enough to seal the three points as he headed home James Queree's free-kick.

It was a bitter blow for a Balham side whose flight from London for the game had been delayed, leading to the kick-off being put back by an hour.

Jake Prince and Ruben Mendes had good chances for Jersey before the break.

Prince also had a good effort early in the second half for the island side.

Gary Freeman's side are now five points off leaders Colliers Wood United with four games in hand and two behind second-placed Badshot Lea who, like Jersey, have played nine games.