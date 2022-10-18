Last updated on .From the section Football

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin joined from Cambridge United on a three-year deal in July 2021

National League side Wrexham are into the FA Cup first round after beating Blyth Spartans 3-2 at the Racecourse.

Having conceded a late equaliser at the first time of asking on Saturday, Wrexham almost let a three-goal lead slip in Tuesday's replay.

Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin and Jordan Davies gave the Dragons a three-goal lead within the first 37 minutes.

JJ O'Donnell and Michael Richardson goals gave Blyth Spartans hope but they could not finish an unlikely comeback.