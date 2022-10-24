Close menu
Premier League
West HamWest Ham United2BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Kurt Zouma scores controversial goal as Hammers beat Cherries

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments311

Kurt Zouma
Kurt Zouma's goal for West Ham came in his 200th Premier League appearance

West Ham moved up seven places to 10th in the Premier League table as Kurt Zouma's controversial goal helped them beat Bournemouth.

Zouma glanced in a close-range header just before half-time, but the Cherries were furious as the ball appeared to hit the hands of Hammers defender Thilo Kehrer earlier in the move.

However, after a check by the video assistant referee the goal was allowed to stand as they deemed the handball accidental and said it had not directly led to a goal.

Nevertheless, Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil was upset with the decision and was booked after talking to referee David Coote as the teams left the field at half-time.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 91st minute when Bournemouth's Jordan Zemura was deemed to have handled the ball when sliding in trying to block a cross, with Said Benrahma converting from the spot to secure victory.

It was a tough evening for the Cherries, now without a win in three matches, as they lost striker Dominic Solanke and goalkeeper Neto to injury after only 45 minutes.

To make things worse for the visitors, they thought they should have had a penalty themselves when the score was 1-0 after the ball hit Ben Johnson's arm, but their appeals were rejected.

'It's a handball, that's a fact'

The game's first controversial moment came in the 45th minute when West Ham had a corner from the right and Kehrer went for a header but, with his eyes closed and his hands tight in front of him, the ball hit his hands.

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham did not get much distance on a clearing header, and when West Ham's Tomas Soucek headed it towards goal the ball glanced off the heads of firstly Flynn Downes and then Zouma before going into the net, with the goal given after a VAR check.

As he remonstrated with the officials at half-time, O'Neil, a former West Ham player who has been in caretaker charge of Bournemouth since the end of August, insisted: "It's a handball, that's a fact."

Gary O Neil
Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil was booked after remonstrating with the officials at half time

The Hammers had been the better side when the game was goalless with Benrahma firing a free-kick into the side netting, Aaron Cresswell heading over Soucek's cross and Cresswell seeing Neto push over a shot.

Bournemouth's best chance when it was 0-0 saw Solanke collect the ball inside his own half and run at the home defence before shooting at Lukasz Fabianski.

But Solanke went over on his ankle as he shot and had to be substituted after 45 minutes.

O'Neil then had to change his goalkeeper as Neto, who had been struggling with a hamstring problem in the first half, was forced off, with Mark Travers coming on at the start of the second half.

It was Travers' first appearance since the 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield on 27 August in what turned out to be former manager Scott Parker's last match in charge of the Cherries.

Travers made a good save when he parried a shot from Declan Rice as West Ham pushed for a second goal.

Without Solanke, Bournemouth, now 14th in the Premier League, saw Jaidon Anthony head at Fabianski with a rare chance, before Benrahma's late penalty secured West Ham's place in the top half.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 2Johnson
  • 4Zouma
  • 24Kehrer
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenSubstituted forCoufalat 88'minutes
  • 12DownesSubstituted forFornalsat 88'minutes
  • 22Benrahma
  • 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Areola
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 32Coventry
  • 33Emerson
  • 35Randolph

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Murara NetoSubstituted forTraversat 45'minutes
  • 2FredericksSubstituted forZemuraat 57'minutes
  • 6MephamBooked at 71mins
  • 25Senesi
  • 15A Smith
  • 8LermaBooked at 55mins
  • 4L Cook
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forAnthonyat 57'minutes
  • 29Billing
  • 16Tavernier
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 3Stephens
  • 14Rothwell
  • 17Stacey
  • 19Stanislas
  • 21Moore
  • 22Pearson
  • 32Anthony
  • 33Zemura
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Bournemouth 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Bournemouth 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

  4. Post update

    Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2, Bournemouth 0. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty West Ham United.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  9. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Flynn Downes.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Vladimír Coufal replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Philip Billing with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).

  14. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Gianluca Scamacca.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieffer Moore with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).

  20. Post update

    Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

311 comments

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 21:59

    As a West Ham fan I feel that some of those decisions tonight were crazy. Of course, I'll take the win but this VAR is just getting silly now. How can one be a pen and another not be a pen. I do think the refs need to come out like the managers and explain the decisions at end of the matches. I do feel for Bournemouth fans tonight even though I feel we did enough to win.

    • Reply posted by Ant Acklew, today at 22:05

      Ant Acklew replied:
      Like I've said before. If I had to live in London, I'd be a Hammer. I reckon you must get 500 Thumb's up's!

  • Comment posted by jimbob69, today at 22:06

    As a hammer I’m glad of the 3 points but come on, blatant handball for our first goal and how is the Bournemouth lad suppose to tackle and slide without his arm in an awkward place. It’s called momentum and the rule seriously needs changing. Game is being ruined

    • Reply posted by Blimey, today at 22:22

      Blimey replied:
      Would it NOT have been handball if the incident happened on the goal line, preventing a goal?

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:00

    Some handled goals given; some handled goals are not. The handling of handball rules are even more messed up that the Tory party’s handling of the economy.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 22:05

      lord obez replied:
      Maybe VAR should hire a billionaire to sort out the problem.

  • Comment posted by Kedri, today at 22:07

    Shocking VAR officiating this evening. No wonder Gary O’Neil is incensed. As an interim/caretaker manager, you’re basically being assessed for the job permanently. Results mean everything and he’s just been screwed over here. VAR officials need to be held accountable, there’s no excuse for such a high % of questionable decisions being made. Every. Single. Week.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 22:48

      margaret replied:
      Let us all hope that West Ham go through the trap door🚪 , where they belong

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 22:07

    This game was 0-0. VAR and clueless refereeing is ruining football. West Ham benefitted today but who knows when this nonsense comes knocking on your door. SCRAP IT ALL!!!

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:24

      eric replied:
      How would Liverpool win any games if it was scrapped

  • Comment posted by juicyapple, today at 22:03

    West Ham fan but feel sorry for Bournemouth tonight, first goal shouldn't have stood and what is that defender supposed to do with his arms when the ball is hit at him from 2 yards?, that is not hand ball.

    • Reply posted by eldban1988, today at 22:10

      eldban1988 replied:
      Was going to comment the exact same thing as a West Ham fan. I would be fuming if it was the other end. Who wouldn't? Got away with a cheap three points there. Neither goalkeeper was even tested. I feel sorry for Bournemouth and the neutral!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:01

    Thought rule was its not a handball if arms in natural position? Of course his arms are going to be in the air when sliding, hard to slide with your arms by your side?

    • Reply posted by Keljac, today at 22:14

      Keljac replied:
      Indeed I agree

  • Comment posted by DeepDarkBlue, today at 22:03

    Did anyone else feel there was just something not right about the BBC headline 'West Ham beat West Ham'?? Journalism just ain't what it used to be 😳

    • Reply posted by Tigger10, today at 22:18

      Tigger10 replied:
      They have now used VAR ( very appropriate rewrite) to review the headline.

  • Comment posted by bilbo, today at 22:07

    As a neutral, the ref has to show more guts and not be swayed by VAR. That was such a soft, soft penalty. What are defenders supposed to do with their arms when jumping or sliding? We might as well send them on the pitch in a straight jacket.

    • Reply posted by Blimey, today at 22:18

      Blimey replied:
      It's the rules of the game, not the official that states the 'arms away from the body ' .

  • Comment posted by samandlottie, today at 22:02

    Mike Dein on VAR, the guy has always been clueless

    • Reply posted by snipermr6, today at 22:10

      snipermr6 replied:
      Mike Dean has always mugged WH off when he’s been on the pitch before, so it was odd he was on their side tonight

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:10

    The handball law is now a joke ..the new rules were ment to simplfy the law ,but all it has achieved is to create more grey areas ,which are open to different interpretations..IFAB needs to revisit the law and listen to those on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by Sargey999, today at 22:12

      Sargey999 replied:
      problem is each Ref has their own interpretation of each incident.

  • Comment posted by Killamania, today at 22:08

    VAR decisions going against us (Bournemouth)? Never! Gary said we have had 7 go against us so far and I can't remember one in our favour. Well since then you can add another 3 from this game alone and I believe more before that too so we're into double figures at about 11 or 12 in less than 20 games. I know they want us down but can they PLEASE make it less obvious? Beautiful game, horrific refs!!

  • Comment posted by Grover, today at 22:09

    VAR again the conversation, if the powers that be cannot see that our beautiful game is being ruined by the garbage that is VAR then they need to be sacked, as soon as possible

    • Reply posted by Blimey, today at 22:13

      Blimey replied:
      it's not VAR, it's the officials making the decisions.

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 22:04

    If a attacker handles that and the team scores through first or second stage it’s wiped out.
    If a defender Handles that and the team scores through first or second stage it’s a goal.
    Glad that’s cleared up.
    VAR killing the game

    • Reply posted by Grover, today at 22:10

      Grover replied:
      Has killed the game you mean

  • Comment posted by Bourne mouthy, today at 22:00

    Another great performance from VAR. Absolutely disgraceful.
    VAR 9, AFCB 0

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:53

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      VAR also beat Bournemouth 9 - 0 this season? Poor, poor Bournemouth, two 9 - 0 defeats in one season that surely is too much for one team. 😉

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 22:11

    My team Newcastle have had two shocking VAR decisions go against us this season, West Ham have, Everton, others. Now Bournemouth.

    The standards are absolutely appalling. It's not even halfway through the season either.

    And fair play to the West Ham fans for admitting it went their way. Every team will be a victim at some point, or a benefactor, but these errors need to be cut out. Shocking.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:02

    "West Ham beat West Ham....". C'mon BBC, sort it out!!!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:02

    Seven points separate seventh to seventeenth, who said the PL wasn’t competitive?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      That is what is known in the PL as the mediocre middle.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:00

    West Ham back to their nice run of results after their somewhat surprise defeat last week against fellow strugglers Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 22:08

      margaret replied:
      Yes, bravely chasing Brentford, wonderful