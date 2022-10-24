Match ends, West Ham United 2, Bournemouth 0.
West Ham moved up seven places to 10th in the Premier League table as Kurt Zouma's controversial goal helped them beat Bournemouth.
Zouma glanced in a close-range header just before half-time, but the Cherries were furious as the ball appeared to hit the hands of Hammers defender Thilo Kehrer earlier in the move.
However, after a check by the video assistant referee the goal was allowed to stand as they deemed the handball accidental and said it had not directly led to a goal.
Nevertheless, Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil was upset with the decision and was booked after talking to referee David Coote as the teams left the field at half-time.
The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 91st minute when Bournemouth's Jordan Zemura was deemed to have handled the ball when sliding in trying to block a cross, with Said Benrahma converting from the spot to secure victory.
It was a tough evening for the Cherries, now without a win in three matches, as they lost striker Dominic Solanke and goalkeeper Neto to injury after only 45 minutes.
To make things worse for the visitors, they thought they should have had a penalty themselves when the score was 1-0 after the ball hit Ben Johnson's arm, but their appeals were rejected.
'It's a handball, that's a fact'
The game's first controversial moment came in the 45th minute when West Ham had a corner from the right and Kehrer went for a header but, with his eyes closed and his hands tight in front of him, the ball hit his hands.
Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham did not get much distance on a clearing header, and when West Ham's Tomas Soucek headed it towards goal the ball glanced off the heads of firstly Flynn Downes and then Zouma before going into the net, with the goal given after a VAR check.
As he remonstrated with the officials at half-time, O'Neil, a former West Ham player who has been in caretaker charge of Bournemouth since the end of August, insisted: "It's a handball, that's a fact."
The Hammers had been the better side when the game was goalless with Benrahma firing a free-kick into the side netting, Aaron Cresswell heading over Soucek's cross and Cresswell seeing Neto push over a shot.
Bournemouth's best chance when it was 0-0 saw Solanke collect the ball inside his own half and run at the home defence before shooting at Lukasz Fabianski.
But Solanke went over on his ankle as he shot and had to be substituted after 45 minutes.
O'Neil then had to change his goalkeeper as Neto, who had been struggling with a hamstring problem in the first half, was forced off, with Mark Travers coming on at the start of the second half.
It was Travers' first appearance since the 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield on 27 August in what turned out to be former manager Scott Parker's last match in charge of the Cherries.
Travers made a good save when he parried a shot from Declan Rice as West Ham pushed for a second goal.
Without Solanke, Bournemouth, now 14th in the Premier League, saw Jaidon Anthony head at Fabianski with a rare chance, before Benrahma's late penalty secured West Ham's place in the top half.
Player of the match
BenrahmaSaïd Benrahma
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number7Player nameScamaccaAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number12Player nameDownesAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number2Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.20
AFC Bournemouth
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameChristieAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number2Player nameFredericksAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number1Player nameTraversAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number29Player nameBillingAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number15Player nameA SmithAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number13Player nameNetoAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number21Player nameMooreAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number25Player nameSenesiAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number4Player nameL CookAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number16Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number6Player nameMephamAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number32Player nameAnthonyAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number9Player nameSolankeAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number8Player nameLermaAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number33Player nameZemuraAverage rating
5.21
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 2Johnson
- 4Zouma
- 24Kehrer
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20BowenSubstituted forCoufalat 88'minutes
- 12DownesSubstituted forFornalsat 88'minutes
- 22Benrahma
- 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Coufal
- 8Fornals
- 9Antonio
- 10Lanzini
- 13Areola
- 21Ogbonna
- 32Coventry
- 33Emerson
- 35Randolph
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Murara NetoSubstituted forTraversat 45'minutes
- 2FredericksSubstituted forZemuraat 57'minutes
- 6MephamBooked at 71mins
- 25Senesi
- 15A Smith
- 8LermaBooked at 55mins
- 4L Cook
- 10ChristieSubstituted forAnthonyat 57'minutes
- 29Billing
- 16Tavernier
- 9SolankeSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Travers
- 3Stephens
- 14Rothwell
- 17Stacey
- 19Stanislas
- 21Moore
- 22Pearson
- 32Anthony
- 33Zemura
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Bournemouth 0.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Post update
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Goal! West Ham United 2, Bournemouth 0. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty West Ham United.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Post update
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Flynn Downes.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Vladimír Coufal replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Philip Billing with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).
Post update
Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Gianluca Scamacca.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieffer Moore with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).
Post update
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
If a defender Handles that and the team scores through first or second stage it’s a goal.
Glad that’s cleared up.
VAR killing the game
VAR 9, AFCB 0
The standards are absolutely appalling. It's not even halfway through the season either.
And fair play to the West Ham fans for admitting it went their way. Every team will be a victim at some point, or a benefactor, but these errors need to be cut out. Shocking.