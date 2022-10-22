Close menu
Premier League
West HamWest Ham United20:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham forward Maxwel Cornet grimaces with his hands on his head
West Ham forward Maxwel Cornet hasn't played for three weeks

TEAM NEWS

West Ham pair Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have an outside chance of featuring on Monday.

Cornet is training after a calf problem and Dawson is hoping to recover in time from a dead leg. The game is likely to come too soon for Lucas Paqueta.

Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns, with club captain Lloyd Kelly still ruled out with an ankle problem.

David Brooks' eagerly-awaited return is a few weeks away as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Massive apologies to Bournemouth fans. I knew as soon as I finally predicted they would win, against Southampton on Wednesday, that their unbeaten run under Gary O'Neil would soon be over.

All I can say is that it won't happen again. Well, I certainly won't tip them to beat West Ham anyway.

The Hammers were really unlucky not to get anything at Anfield on Wednesday and, that game aside, they have been in pretty decent form.

Prediction: 2-1

West Ham have scored 2 first-half goals this season, fewer than any other Premier League team.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • The first Premier League match at London Stadium was West Ham's 1-0 win versus Bournemouth in August 2016.
  • Bournemouth have won two of their eight away games against West Ham in all competitions, both in the Premier League.

West Ham United

  • West Ham are 12 points worse off than they were at this stage last season.
  • The Hammers can win five successive competitive home games for the first time since a run of six at Upton Park from April to September 2012.
  • They have played 84 Premier League matches on a Monday, more than any other team.
  • Kurt Zouma is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth's 1-0 defeat to Southampton in midweek was their first Premier League loss under Gary O'Neil (W2, D4, L1).
  • Since losing 9-0 at Liverpool in August, the Cherries are unbeaten in their three away Premier League games.
  • Bournemouth's run of 15 Premier League away matches without a clean sheet is currently the longest in the division.
  • Dominic Solanke is one short of 50 league goals for Bournemouth.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1090124101427
2Man City1182136112526
3Tottenham1172222121023
4Chelsea116321611521
5Man Utd116231616020
6Newcastle11461189918
7Liverpool114432213916
8Brighton114341514115
9Fulham114341920-115
10Brentford113531817114
11Everton123451112-113
12Crystal Palace113441216-413
13Bournemouth113441023-1313
14West Ham11326912-311
15Southampton113261018-811
16Leeds102351115-49
17Aston Villa11236716-99
18Wolves11236514-99
19Nottm Forest12237823-159
20Leicester112271724-78
