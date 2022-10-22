West Ham United v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham forward Maxwel Cornet hasn't played for three weeks

TEAM NEWS

West Ham pair Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have an outside chance of featuring on Monday.

Cornet is training after a calf problem and Dawson is hoping to recover in time from a dead leg. The game is likely to come too soon for Lucas Paqueta.

Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns, with club captain Lloyd Kelly still ruled out with an ankle problem.

David Brooks' eagerly-awaited return is a few weeks away as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Massive apologies to Bournemouth fans. I knew as soon as I finally predicted they would win, against Southampton on Wednesday, that their unbeaten run under Gary O'Neil would soon be over.

All I can say is that it won't happen again. Well, I certainly won't tip them to beat West Ham anyway.

The Hammers were really unlucky not to get anything at Anfield on Wednesday and, that game aside, they have been in pretty decent form.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The first Premier League match at London Stadium was West Ham's 1-0 win versus Bournemouth in August 2016.

Bournemouth have won two of their eight away games against West Ham in all competitions, both in the Premier League.

West Ham United

West Ham are 12 points worse off than they were at this stage last season.

The Hammers can win five successive competitive home games for the first time since a run of six at Upton Park from April to September 2012.

They have played 84 Premier League matches on a Monday, more than any other team.

Kurt Zouma is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's 1-0 defeat to Southampton in midweek was their first Premier League loss under Gary O'Neil (W2, D4, L1).

Since losing 9-0 at Liverpool in August, the Cherries are unbeaten in their three away Premier League games.

Bournemouth's run of 15 Premier League away matches without a clean sheet is currently the longest in the division.

Dominic Solanke is one short of 50 league goals for Bournemouth.

