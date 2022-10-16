Match ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 2.
Napoli came from behind to beat Bologna and return to the top of Serie A.
Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring in the 41st minute when he received a pass from Andrea Cambiaso inside the box and fired into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Juan Jesus equalised just before half-time, with Hirving Lozano putting the hosts ahead in the 49th minute.
Musa Barrow's long-range shot made it 2-2, but Victor Osimhen got Napoli's winner, lifting a finish in the net.
Napoli, aiming to become Italian champions for the first time since 1990, have 10 wins in a row in all competitions and are on 26 points, two ahead of Atalanta, who beat Sassuolo 2-1 on Saturday.
Elsewhere, goals by striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Nicolo Barella helped Inter Milan to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Salernitana.
Inter, last season's runners-up, are seventh in the standings, eight points behind Napoli.
Lazio are third, five points off Napoli, after they extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions with a goalless draw against Udinese.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 3Kim
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 76'minutes
- 91NdombéléSubstituted forElmasat 71'minutes
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 82'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 45'minutes
- 81RaspadoriSubstituted forOsimhenat 45'minutes
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 7Elmas
- 9Osimhen
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 31Zedadka
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
Bologna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28SkorupskiBooked at 58mins
- 3PoschSubstituted forLykogiannisat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Bonifazi
- 26Lucumí
- 50CambiasoSubstituted forDe Silvestriat 89'minutes
- 17MedelSubstituted forMoroat 71'minutes
- 8DomínguezBooked at 21mins
- 99Barrow
- 19Ferguson
- 20AebischerSubstituted forSansoneat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Zirkzee
Substitutes
- 1Bardi
- 4Sosa
- 5Soumaoro
- 6Moro
- 7Orsolini
- 10Sansone
- 12Raffaelli
- 18Raimondo
- 21Soriano
- 22Lykogiannis
- 29De Silvestri
- Referee:
- Francesco Cosso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 2.
Post update
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).
Post update
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Osimhen.
Booking
Charalampos Lykogiannis (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Charalampos Lykogiannis (Bologna).
Post update
Hirving Lozano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Bonifazi (Bologna).
Post update
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Hirving Lozano.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Lorenzo De Silvestri replaces Andrea Cambiaso.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna).
Post update
Mathías Olivera (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mathías Olivera (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Post update
Offside, Napoli. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.