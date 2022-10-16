Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1MarseilleMarseille0

Paris St-Germain 1-0 Marseille: Neymar scores only goal to settle Le Classique

Neymar
Neymar's goal was his 200th in league football for Santos, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain

Neymar scored the only goal as Paris St-Germain beat rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes to remain unbeaten at the top of Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi forced two early saves from Pau Lopez and cannoned a free-kick off the bottom of the crossbar.

The breakthrough in 'Le Classique' came in first-half injury time with Neymar finding the bottom corner with a first-time finish from Kylian Mbappe's pass.

Marseille had Samuel Gigot sent off for a dangerous tackle on Neymar.

The visitors had chances too with Jonathan Clauss denied well by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG, with nine wins and two draws from 11 games, are three points above Lorient at the top of the table.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 73mins
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forMukieleat 25'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 8Ruiz
  • 6Verratti
  • 17Vitinha
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forSolerat 88'minutes
  • 30MessiSubstituted forSarabiaat 79'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 19Sarabia
  • 26Mukiele
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike

Marseille

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16López
  • 99Mbemba
  • 3BaillySubstituted forGigotat 44'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 5Balerdi
  • 7Clauss
  • 21Rongier
  • 27VeretoutSubstituted forGueyeat 79'minutes
  • 30TavaresSubstituted forKaboréat 71'minutes
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 77HaritSubstituted forÜnderat 71'minutes
  • 70SánchezSubstituted forDiengat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gigot
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 10Payet
  • 11Suárez
  • 12Dieng
  • 17Ünder
  • 22Gueye
  • 29Kaboré
  • 36Blanco
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home23
Away18
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Marseille 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Marseille 0.

  3. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pape Gueye (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Bamba Dieng (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Neymar.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Leonardo Balerdi.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Lionel Messi.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Pape Gueye replaces Jordan Veretout.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Bamba Dieng replaces Alexis Sánchez.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.

  19. Booking

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Dismissal

    Samuel Gigot (Marseille) is shown the red card.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG119202952429
2Lorient118212114726
3Lens117311881024
4Marseille117222081223
5Rennes1163223111221
6Monaco116322014621
7Lille116142118319
8Clermont115241516-117
9Toulouse114341718-115
10Lyon114251915414
11Montpellier114072122-112
12Troyes113351922-312
13Nice113351014-412
14Nantes112451319-610
15Reims111641219-79
16Auxerre112361123-129
17Strasbourg111551017-78
18Ajaccio11227816-88
19Angers112271327-148
20Brest111371125-146
View full French Ligue 1 table

