Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Marseille 0.
Neymar scored the only goal as Paris St-Germain beat rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes to remain unbeaten at the top of Ligue 1.
Lionel Messi forced two early saves from Pau Lopez and cannoned a free-kick off the bottom of the crossbar.
The breakthrough in 'Le Classique' came in first-half injury time with Neymar finding the bottom corner with a first-time finish from Kylian Mbappe's pass.
Marseille had Samuel Gigot sent off for a dangerous tackle on Neymar.
The visitors had chances too with Jonathan Clauss denied well by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
PSG, with nine wins and two draws from 11 games, are three points above Lorient at the top of the table.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 73mins
- 15DaniloSubstituted forMukieleat 25'minutes
- 14Bernat
- 8Ruiz
- 6Verratti
- 17Vitinha
- 10NeymarSubstituted forSolerat 88'minutes
- 30MessiSubstituted forSarabiaat 79'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 18Renato Sanches
- 19Sarabia
- 26Mukiele
- 28Soler
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
Marseille
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16López
- 99Mbemba
- 3BaillySubstituted forGigotat 44'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 5Balerdi
- 7Clauss
- 21Rongier
- 27VeretoutSubstituted forGueyeat 79'minutes
- 30TavaresSubstituted forKaboréat 71'minutes
- 6Guendouzi
- 77HaritSubstituted forÜnderat 71'minutes
- 70SánchezSubstituted forDiengat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gigot
- 8Santos da Silva
- 10Payet
- 11Suárez
- 12Dieng
- 17Ünder
- 22Gueye
- 29Kaboré
- 36Blanco
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Marseille 0.
Post update
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
Post update
Attempt saved. Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pape Gueye (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Bamba Dieng (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Neymar.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Leonardo Balerdi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Pape Gueye replaces Jordan Veretout.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Bamba Dieng replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.
Booking
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Samuel Gigot (Marseille) is shown the red card.