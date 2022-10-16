Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar's goal was his 200th in league football for Santos, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain

Neymar scored the only goal as Paris St-Germain beat rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes to remain unbeaten at the top of Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi forced two early saves from Pau Lopez and cannoned a free-kick off the bottom of the crossbar.

The breakthrough in 'Le Classique' came in first-half injury time with Neymar finding the bottom corner with a first-time finish from Kylian Mbappe's pass.

Marseille had Samuel Gigot sent off for a dangerous tackle on Neymar.

The visitors had chances too with Jonathan Clauss denied well by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG, with nine wins and two draws from 11 games, are three points above Lorient at the top of the table.