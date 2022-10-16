Last updated on .From the section European Football

Janik Haberer's opening goal was into an empty net after a goalkeeping error

Underdogs Union Berlin went five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as Janik Haberer's double helped them to victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Haberer tapped the opener into an empty net after Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel slipped while controlling the ball.

Union doubled their lead when Haberer smashed in an unstoppable second from outside the box.

Their five-point lead will be reduced later on Sunday when defending champions Bayern Munich host Freiburg.

Fellow surprise package Freiburg are second, while Bayern Munich will overtake them if they manage a win.

This is only Union's fourth season in the top flight in their 56-year history.