Guardiola and the Man City players surround referee Anthony Taylor before he reviews Phil Foden's goal on the pitchside monitor

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said members of the Anfield crowd threw coins at him during his side's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

Guardiola said the objects were thrown in his direction after Phil Foden had a goal disallowed by VAR as City's unbeaten start to the season ended.

"The crowd tried but they didn't touch me," Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Maybe next time they will be better."

Liverpool, meanwhile, condemned "vile" chanting from the away end.

"We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today's game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature," the club said in a statement.

"We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

"We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether."

Guardiola was furious that Foden's second-half goal - which would have put his side ahead - was ruled out by the video assistant referee for Erling Haaland's foul on Fabinho.

Responding to hearing of the coin throwing, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "Oh, horrible. I am sorry. I apologise for that. I had no idea about it. It never should happen, never."

Liverpool took all three points after Mohamed Salah beat City keeper Ederson with a composed finish 14 minutes from time.

As tempers boiled over in the second half, Klopp was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor following the German's vehement protests against a challenge on Salah.

"We played a really good game but this is a game where there are really fine margins and the mistakes are punished," added Guardiola.

"We made a mistake and we cannot concede and that's why we lost the game.

"We played to beat Liverpool today, definitely we played for that. After 1-0 the crowd shouted but we shouted more on the pitch.

"The referee played on, played on, played on, there were a thousand million fouls like this and this one is because we scored a goal. So they disallowed because we scored a goal, otherwise it would not have been disallowed."