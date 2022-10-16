Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Tomi Morgan during his time as player-manager of Aberystwyth Town in 1992.

Former Wales semi-professional striker Tomi Morgan rolled back the years with an 11- minute hat-trick - at the age of 65.

He was a prolific goalscorer in his playing days for Aberystwyth Town and was the club's manager in the first season of the League of Wales in 1992.

Morgan has been involved with Central Wales Southern Division side Penparcau's coaching team since 2020.

Penparcau were short of numbers for a cup game away to Welshpool reserves, meaning Morgan had to be named as substitute.

He had been running the line during the first half before he was called upon to make his competitive comeback, having been retired for what he described as "decades".

"It was a bit of a surprise for myself to be honest," Morgan told BBC Sport Wales.

"I was the only substitute and our goalkeeper got injured so I had to go and play in the second half.

"My first thoughts were not to get injured and to keep out of trouble because we were coasting to victory at half-time anyway.

"It was hard work than what it used to be back in the day but I went on just to enjoy it."

Penparcau were already leading 6-0 in the J Emrys Morgan Cup third-round tie when Morgan came on for the second half.

Within 10 minutes of the break Morgan had scored his opening goal and went on to complete his hat-trick in 11 minutes.

"We were on top and creating chances and fortunately a few dropped for me in the six-yard box and I managed to put them away," added Morgan, who managed Welshpool in the Cymru Premier.

"It was a bit of a surprise for the lads and they enjoyed it because I've been telling them for years what a prolific goalscorer I was but half of them weren't born when I was in my prime."

This is not the first time Morgan has had to make an unexpected playing comeback.

Morgan, who has also been manager of Carmarthen Town, Porthmadog and Rhayader and is now a pundit for S4C is no stranger to comebacks.

He holds the record of being the oldest player in the Welsh Premier having played for Welshpool Town, the club he managed at the time, aged 53 in 2010.