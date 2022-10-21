Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham wing-back Emerson Royal scored his only goal for the club in this fixture last season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski will miss a seventh successive match because of a thigh injury.

Richarlison is out with a calf issue but defender Emerson Royal returns after serving a three-match ban.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton is a doubt after he suffered a knee problem during the midweek win over Everton.

Talisman Allan Saint-Maximin remains sidelined after suffering another minor setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I really like what Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle. They are defensively sound but they always create chances too and they are a team full of confidence.

Tottenham have been getting some good results without playing particularly well, or at least they were until they went to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

That defeat would have been worse if not for some good saves by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris, and they might need him to keep him in this game too.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have beaten Newcastle United in seven of the past 10 top-flight meetings (D2, L1).

However, Magpies have won 10 Premier League matches at Spurs, their joint-best away record in the division against a single opponent along with West Ham.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have won 10 consecutive home games in all competitions, scoring 27 goals during that run.

The Lilywhites are vying to win their opening six home matches of a top-flight season for the first since 1964-65.

Antonio Conte's side have lost two of their past four league fixtures, as many defeats as in their previous 21.

Harry Kane has five goals and three assists in his past five Premier League appearances against Newcastle, although he has only scored once against them at home.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have only lost once in 14 matches in all competitions (W7, D6).

Eddie Howe's side have kept five top-flight clean sheets this season and have the division's best defensive record.

Newcastle beat Fulham 4-1 in their last Premier League trip to London; the Magpies last won consecutive league visits to the capital in 2019, when a 4-0 win over Fulham was followed by a 1-0 victory at Spurs.

Miguel Almiron has five goals in 11 Premier League games this season - it took him 64 top-flight appearances over the previous two campaigns to score his last five.

