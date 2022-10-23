Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal was his ninth in the Premier League this season

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch faces an uncertain future after Fulham came from behind to claim a win at Elland Road that leaves the Whites in in the Premier League bottom three and without a win in eight games.

Second-half goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian sealed the game for the Cottagers - the former steering a header before the latter scored from close range to provoke mutiny among the home crowd.

The last 10 minutes were played out to the sound of chants against Marsch and the club's board with the final whistle greeted by boos from around the ground.

Looking to boost their lowly league position and the standing of their beleaguered boss, the home side had led through Rodrigo's header in the 20th minute, raising the prospect of a first win since August.

But familiar defensive failings again undid them as they allowed Aleksandar Mitrovic an unchallenged close-range header from a corner just six minutes later.

In what is becoming a familiar story, the Whites looked huffed and puffed in attack but looked vulnerable all afternoon.

It took a superb goal-line block from Marc Roca to stop Harrison Reed scoring the opener and a fine save from Illan Meslier to stop Andreas Pereira making it 2-1 before the break.

Decordova-Reid and Willian took their chances when they came to complete the turnaround and ensure that not even Crysencio Summerville's late goal could alter the result.

It gives this enterprising and confident Fulham side a second successive win following Thursday's 3-0 win over Aston Villa and leaves Marsch to an uncertain fate.

Leeds wilt as Fulham fight back

After Thursday's loss at Leicester, which left Leeds out of the bottom three only on goal difference and saw a travelling support turn on Marsch, this felt like a must-win game for the American.

It was only a week ago that they largely outplayed league leaders Arsenal at Elland Road and Marsch was eager before Sunday's game to draw on this positive and the possibility of a repeat.

They certainly set to do just that in a bold and bright opening 20 minutes, backed by a vociferous crowd, at the end of which Rodrigo nodded the opener following Jack Harrison's blocked shot.

This would be as good as it got, though, for the home side, who wilted as soon as Fulham got to grips with the game and showed some endeavour.

Mitrovic, who struggled during his last Premier League campaign, is a different top-flight animal this season and needs little invitation to score - so Leeds erred badly by leaving him unmarked six yards out from a corner.

And the home side diced with danger all too regularly, needing Roca to rescue them at 0-0 and Meslier to do the same at 1-1.

There was no rescue act once Decordova-Reid had glanced in his hammer blow of a header and Willian had tapped home to put daylight between the sides.

As Leicester witnessed on a smaller scale on Thursday - and as Fulham will have known going into this game - the Leeds support is a powder keg waiting to ignite in fury at the club's failings.

And so it came to pass with chants against the manager and board, the latter getting the lion's share, only interrupted momentarily by Summerville's goal - his first for the club.

Boos filled the ground at full-time and continued as Marsch took to the pitch to applaud the fans. It could well be the last this ground sees of the American.

For Fulham, this represents another big feather in the cap. A second successive win was their fifth of this Premier League season - the same amount they managed in the entirety of their last top-flight campaign in 2020-21. This win puts them seventh.

Player of the match Mitrovic Aleksandar Mitrovic with an average of 7.35 Leeds Leeds United Leeds United

Fulham Fulham Fulham Leeds United Avg Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 5.90 Squad number 23 Player name Sinisterra Average rating 5.79 Squad number 7 Player name Aaronson Average rating 5.70 Squad number 11 Player name Harrison Average rating 5.59 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 5.51 Squad number 8 Player name Roca Average rating 5.46 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 5.44 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 5.38 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 5.28 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 5.22 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 5.18 Squad number 42 Player name Greenwood Average rating 5.13 Squad number 10 Player name Summerville Average rating 4.94 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 4.20 Squad number 9 Player name Bamford Average rating 3.74 Fulham Avg Squad number 9 Player name Mitrovic Average rating 7.35 Squad number 18 Player name Andreas Pereira Average rating 7.03 Squad number 20 Player name Willian Average rating 6.93 Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 6.90 Squad number 7 Player name Kebano Average rating 6.82 Squad number 5 Player name Duffy Average rating 6.68 Squad number 10 Player name Cairney Average rating 6.65 Squad number 26 Player name João Palhinha Average rating 6.64 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 6.62 Squad number 14 Player name De Cordova-Reid Average rating 6.58 Squad number 4 Player name Tosin Average rating 6.49 Squad number 30 Player name Carlos Vinícius Average rating 6.44 Squad number 33 Player name Robinson Average rating 6.44 Squad number 17 Player name Leno Average rating 6.43 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 6.35

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 2 Ayling 5 Koch 6 Cooper 21 Struijk 42 Greenwood 8 Roca 11 Harrison 7 Aaronson 23 Sinisterra 19 Rodrigo 1 Meslier

2 Ayling

5 Koch

6 Cooper Booked at 39mins

21 Struijk Substituted for Gelhardt at 84' minutes

42 Greenwood Substituted for Klich at 76' minutes

8 Roca

11 Harrison

7 Aaronson

23 Sinisterra Substituted for Summerville at 64' minutes

19 Rodrigo Substituted for Bamford at 64' minutes Substitutes 3 Firpo

9 Bamford

10 Summerville

14 Llorente

18 Gyabi

22 Robles

25 Kristensen

30 Gelhardt

43 Klich Fulham Formation 4-2-3-1 17 Leno 14 De Cordova-Reid 4 Tosin 13 Ream 33 Robinson 6 Reed 26 Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves 8 Wilson 18 Pereira 20 Willian 9 Mitrovic 17 Leno

14 De Cordova-Reid

4 Tosin

13 Ream

33 Robinson Booked at 62mins

6 Reed Substituted for Cairney at 90+3' minutes

26 Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves

8 Wilson Substituted for Kebano at 63' minutes

18 Pereira

20 Willian Substituted for Duffy at 89' minutes

9 Mitrovic Substituted for Alves Morais at 90+2' minutes Substitutes 1 Rodák

5 Duffy

7 Kebano

10 Cairney

25 Onomah

27 Mbabu

30 Alves Morais

31 Diop

38 Harris Referee: Anthony Taylor Attendance: 36,447 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 2, Fulham 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Fulham 3. Post update Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Crysencio Summerville. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Harrison Reed. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic. goal Goal! Goal! Leeds United 2, Fulham 3. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt with a through ball. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bobby De Cordova-Reid. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Shane Duffy replaces Willian. Post update Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Crysencio Summerville. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt replaces Pascal Struijk. goal Goal! Goal! Leeds United 1, Fulham 3. Willian (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed. Post update Attempt blocked. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson. Post update Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo. Post update Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham). Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich replaces Sam Greenwood. goal Goal! Goal! Leeds United 1, Fulham 2. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward