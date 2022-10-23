Match ends, Leeds United 2, Fulham 3.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch faces an uncertain future after Fulham came from behind to claim a win at Elland Road that leaves the Whites in in the Premier League bottom three and without a win in eight games.
Second-half goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian sealed the game for the Cottagers - the former steering a header before the latter scored from close range to provoke mutiny among the home crowd.
The last 10 minutes were played out to the sound of chants against Marsch and the club's board with the final whistle greeted by boos from around the ground.
Looking to boost their lowly league position and the standing of their beleaguered boss, the home side had led through Rodrigo's header in the 20th minute, raising the prospect of a first win since August.
But familiar defensive failings again undid them as they allowed Aleksandar Mitrovic an unchallenged close-range header from a corner just six minutes later.
In what is becoming a familiar story, the Whites looked huffed and puffed in attack but looked vulnerable all afternoon.
It took a superb goal-line block from Marc Roca to stop Harrison Reed scoring the opener and a fine save from Illan Meslier to stop Andreas Pereira making it 2-1 before the break.
Decordova-Reid and Willian took their chances when they came to complete the turnaround and ensure that not even Crysencio Summerville's late goal could alter the result.
It gives this enterprising and confident Fulham side a second successive win following Thursday's 3-0 win over Aston Villa and leaves Marsch to an uncertain fate.
Leeds wilt as Fulham fight back
After Thursday's loss at Leicester, which left Leeds out of the bottom three only on goal difference and saw a travelling support turn on Marsch, this felt like a must-win game for the American.
It was only a week ago that they largely outplayed league leaders Arsenal at Elland Road and Marsch was eager before Sunday's game to draw on this positive and the possibility of a repeat.
They certainly set to do just that in a bold and bright opening 20 minutes, backed by a vociferous crowd, at the end of which Rodrigo nodded the opener following Jack Harrison's blocked shot.
This would be as good as it got, though, for the home side, who wilted as soon as Fulham got to grips with the game and showed some endeavour.
Mitrovic, who struggled during his last Premier League campaign, is a different top-flight animal this season and needs little invitation to score - so Leeds erred badly by leaving him unmarked six yards out from a corner.
And the home side diced with danger all too regularly, needing Roca to rescue them at 0-0 and Meslier to do the same at 1-1.
There was no rescue act once Decordova-Reid had glanced in his hammer blow of a header and Willian had tapped home to put daylight between the sides.
As Leicester witnessed on a smaller scale on Thursday - and as Fulham will have known going into this game - the Leeds support is a powder keg waiting to ignite in fury at the club's failings.
And so it came to pass with chants against the manager and board, the latter getting the lion's share, only interrupted momentarily by Summerville's goal - his first for the club.
Boos filled the ground at full-time and continued as Marsch took to the pitch to applaud the fans. It could well be the last this ground sees of the American.
For Fulham, this represents another big feather in the cap. A second successive win was their fifth of this Premier League season - the same amount they managed in the entirety of their last top-flight campaign in 2020-21. This win puts them seventh.
Player of the match
MitrovicAleksandar Mitrovic
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number23Player nameSinisterraAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number42Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number10Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
3.74
Fulham
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameMitrovicAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number20Player nameWillianAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number7Player nameKebanoAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number5Player nameDuffyAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number4Player nameTosinAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number30Player nameCarlos ViníciusAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
6.35
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 5Koch
- 6CooperBooked at 39mins
- 21StruijkSubstituted forGelhardtat 84'minutes
- 42GreenwoodSubstituted forKlichat 76'minutes
- 8Roca
- 11Harrison
- 7Aaronson
- 23SinisterraSubstituted forSummervilleat 64'minutes
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forBamfordat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Firpo
- 9Bamford
- 10Summerville
- 14Llorente
- 18Gyabi
- 22Robles
- 25Kristensen
- 30Gelhardt
- 43Klich
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 4Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33RobinsonBooked at 62mins
- 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 90+3'minutes
- 26Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8WilsonSubstituted forKebanoat 63'minutes
- 18Pereira
- 20WillianSubstituted forDuffyat 89'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 5Duffy
- 7Kebano
- 10Cairney
- 25Onomah
- 27Mbabu
- 30Alves Morais
- 31Diop
- 38Harris
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 36,447
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Fulham 3.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Crysencio Summerville.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Harrison Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Fulham 3. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Shane Duffy replaces Willian.
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Crysencio Summerville.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt replaces Pascal Struijk.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Fulham 3. Willian (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
Post update
Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich replaces Sam Greenwood.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Fulham 2. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.
