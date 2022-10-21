Leeds United v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds' run of two points from their last five game has put pressure on manager Jesse Marsch

TEAM NEWS

Pascal Struijk is in contention to return for Leeds on Sunday after overcoming a knock he suffered against Arsenal.

Leo Hjelde is expected to be available next weekend after having his appendix removed.

The Cottagers will give a fitness test to Kenny Tete, who has been out with a hamstring injury.

Nathaniel Chalobah is available after suspension but loanee Daniel James is ruled out against his parent club.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds were absolutely awful against Leicester on Thursday.

After watching them tear into Arsenal on Sunday, I thought they would get at the Foxes, but in the end they barely laid a glove on them and I was made to look pretty foolish for saying they would win 4-1.

Surely things will be different against Fulham, back at Elland Road, though? They need to be, because the Leeds fans made their feelings clear to Jesse Marsch at the end of the Leicester game, and he has taken only two points from his past seven games.

Fulham will have a say too, of course, and they will be lively with Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the line for them.

But I am banking on Leeds playing like they did against Arsenal or in the first half against Crystal Palace, getting their intensity back and finding a way to win.

If they don't, then the pressure on Marsch is going to build.

Prediction: 2-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Leicester Riders' Patrick Whelan and Blake Bowman

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won only two of their past 11 league games against Leeds, but both of those came at Craven Cottage.

Leeds did the double over Fulham in the 2020-21 season, when the Cottagers were relegated.

Leeds United

Leeds have lost three league games in a row and are winless in seven (D2, L5).

Leeds have lost on the last two Sundays - against Crystal Palace and Arsenal. If they lose to Fulham, that would be three successive Sunday defeats for the first time in 20 years, all of them coming against London teams.

The Whites have won nine of their last 10 games against promoted teams, drawing the other against Brentford.

Fulham

Fulham have won four Premier League games this season, only one fewer than they managed across 38 matches when relegated two seasons ago.

Fulham have lost eight of their last nine Premier League games in Yorkshire and have conceded 23 goals in the process.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has four goals and two assists in his last six league games against Leeds, including scoring two goals last time out.

My Leeds United line-up Predict Leeds' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team