Close menu
Premier League
LeedsLeeds United14:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesse Marsch
Leeds' run of two points from their last five game has put pressure on manager Jesse Marsch

TEAM NEWS

Pascal Struijk is in contention to return for Leeds on Sunday after overcoming a knock he suffered against Arsenal.

Leo Hjelde is expected to be available next weekend after having his appendix removed.

The Cottagers will give a fitness test to Kenny Tete, who has been out with a hamstring injury.

Nathaniel Chalobah is available after suspension but loanee Daniel James is ruled out against his parent club.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds were absolutely awful against Leicester on Thursday.

After watching them tear into Arsenal on Sunday, I thought they would get at the Foxes, but in the end they barely laid a glove on them and I was made to look pretty foolish for saying they would win 4-1.

Surely things will be different against Fulham, back at Elland Road, though? They need to be, because the Leeds fans made their feelings clear to Jesse Marsch at the end of the Leicester game, and he has taken only two points from his past seven games.

Fulham will have a say too, of course, and they will be lively with Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the line for them.

But I am banking on Leeds playing like they did against Arsenal or in the first half against Crystal Palace, getting their intensity back and finding a way to win.

If they don't, then the pressure on Marsch is going to build.

Prediction: 2-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Leicester Riders' Patrick Whelan and Blake Bowman

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been stuck on 99 career league goals for 11 games. He has scored against Fulham in all four games he has played against them‎‎

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham have won only two of their past 11 league games against Leeds, but both of those came at Craven Cottage.
  • Leeds did the double over Fulham in the 2020-21 season, when the Cottagers were relegated.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have lost three league games in a row and are winless in seven (D2, L5).
  • Leeds have lost on the last two Sundays - against Crystal Palace and Arsenal. If they lose to Fulham, that would be three successive Sunday defeats for the first time in 20 years, all of them coming against London teams.
  • The Whites have won nine of their last 10 games against promoted teams, drawing the other against Brentford.

Fulham

  • Fulham have won four Premier League games this season, only one fewer than they managed across 38 matches when relegated two seasons ago.
  • Fulham have lost eight of their last nine Premier League games in Yorkshire and have conceded 23 goals in the process.
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has four goals and two assists in his last six league games against Leeds, including scoring two goals last time out.

My Leeds United line-up

Predict Leeds' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Fulham line-up

Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1090124101427
2Man City1072133102323
3Tottenham1172222121023
4Chelsea106221510520
5Man Utd106131515019
6Newcastle11461189918
7Liverpool1044222121016
8Brighton104331411315
9Fulham114341920-115
10Brentford113531817114
11Crystal Palace103431213-113
12Bournemouth113441023-1313
13West Ham11326912-311
14Southampton113261018-811
15Everton11245812-410
16Leeds102351115-49
17Aston Villa11236716-99
18Wolves11236514-99
19Leicester112271724-78
20Nottm Forest11137723-166
View full Premier League table

Top Stories