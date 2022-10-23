Match ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.
Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season as Stuart Armstrong's second-half equaliser earned Southampton a hard-earned point at St Mary's.
Armstrong finished off a flowing team move involving Adam Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi to stretch Saints' unbeaten league run to three matches.
Granit Xhaka had given the Gunners an early lead with his second goal in as many games, sweeping the ball first time into the roof of the net from Ben White's low delivery.
The effervescent Gabriel Martinelli had a shot deflected wide and Gabriel Jesus was denied by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as the visitors threatened to double their advantage before the interval.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's team improved in the second half but needed a superb last-ditch challenge from Elyounoussi to deny Jesus, who had broken clear of the Southampton defence.
Martin Odegaard thought he had put Arsenal back ahead not long after Armstrong's equaliser, but the Norwegian's effort was disallowed after the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.
The result leaves Mikel Arteta's team two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, while Saints stay in 15th - three points clear of the relegation zone.
Arsenal fizzle out after bright start
The Gunners suffered a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's last season, but after taking an early lead on the south coast they appeared on course to claim a 10th league victory of the campaign.
Odegaard flashed a shot wide from Xhaka's pass inside 10 minutes, but the Switzerland international made no mistake from White's accurate right-wing cross not long afterwards.
Southampton improved as the half wore on but Arsenal, who had won their previous 18 Premier League games after opening the scoring, continued to pose the greater threat in the final third and went close to adding to their lead through Martinelli and Jesus.
Jesus' failure to get his shot off before Elyounoussi's goal-saving challenge proved costly, as Southampton rallied to claim a deserved share of the spoils courtesy of Armstrong's composed finish.
There were few complaints from the visiting players when Odegaard's powerful finish from Kieran Tierney's cut-back was chalked off, with replays clearly showing the ball had gone behind before the Scotland full-back could wrap his foot around it.
The stalemate is Arsenal's first in 28 Premier League matches - since a goalless draw at home to Burnley back in January.
Southampton stage impressive recovery
Other than Lyanco's hopeful long-range effort and a flurry of corners towards the end of the half, Southampton failed to trouble Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before the interval.
Hasenhuttl's side struggled to cope with the visitors' energy and imagination in the early stages in particular, but a switch from a back four to a back five around the 20-minute mark helped stem the flow of Arsenal attacks.
It was a much more even contest in the second half - although clear-cut opportunities remained few and far between until Armstrong's equaliser.
The Scotland midfielder kept his composure to calmly slide the ball past the onrushing Ramsdale after superb play from Elyounoussi to pick out his team-mate on the edge of the penalty area.
A 4-0 defeat at Manchester City earlier this month - Saints' fourth in a row in the Premier League - had increased the scrutiny on manager Hasenhuttl, but a third successive game without defeat has helped ease that pressure.
Saints have won eight points from losing positions in the league this season - only Crystal Palace have collected more after falling behind.
Player of the match
S ArmstrongStuart Armstrong
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number31Player nameBazunuAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number23Player nameEdozieAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number7Player nameAriboAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number6Player nameCaleta-CarAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number32Player nameWalcottAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
5.64
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number14Player nameNketiahAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
4.09
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Bazunu
- 4LyancoBooked at 90mins
- 6Caleta-Car
- 22Salisu
- 15Perraud
- 24Elyounoussi
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 27Diallo
- 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forEdozieat 80'minutes
- 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forWalcottat 73'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7AriboSubstituted forAdamsat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 10Adams
- 18Mara
- 19Djenepo
- 23Edozie
- 28Larios López
- 32Walcott
- 50Finnigan
- 61Payne
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4WhiteSubstituted forTierneyat 72'minutes
- 12Saliba
- 6Gabriel
- 18Tomiyasu
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forFerreira Vieiraat 83'minutes
- 5Partey
- 34Xhaka
- 7SakaBooked at 29mins
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11MartinelliSubstituted forNketiahat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 14Nketiah
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 21Ferreira Vieira
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 24Nelson
- 27Oliveira Alencar
- 30Turner
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
Post update
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Post update
Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lyanco (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
Post update
Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).
Booking
Theo Walcott (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Theo Walcott (Southampton) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Offside, Southampton. Mohammed Salisu tries a through ball, but Romain Perraud is caught offside.
Post update
Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by William Saliba.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Post update
Offside, Southampton. Romain Perraud tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lyanco.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
