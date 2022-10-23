Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton1ArsenalArsenal1

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Stuart Armstrong denies visitors 10th league win of season

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Stuart Armstrong, Southampton, Arsenal, celebration
Stuart Armstrong's first Southampton goal of the campaign salvaged a draw for Saints at home to Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season as Stuart Armstrong's second-half equaliser earned Southampton a hard-earned point at St Mary's.

Armstrong finished off a flowing team move involving Adam Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi to stretch Saints' unbeaten league run to three matches.

Granit Xhaka had given the Gunners an early lead with his second goal in as many games, sweeping the ball first time into the roof of the net from Ben White's low delivery.

The effervescent Gabriel Martinelli had a shot deflected wide and Gabriel Jesus was denied by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as the visitors threatened to double their advantage before the interval.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's team improved in the second half but needed a superb last-ditch challenge from Elyounoussi to deny Jesus, who had broken clear of the Southampton defence.

Martin Odegaard thought he had put Arsenal back ahead not long after Armstrong's equaliser, but the Norwegian's effort was disallowed after the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

The result leaves Mikel Arteta's team two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, while Saints stay in 15th - three points clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal fizzle out after bright start

The Gunners suffered a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's last season, but after taking an early lead on the south coast they appeared on course to claim a 10th league victory of the campaign.

Odegaard flashed a shot wide from Xhaka's pass inside 10 minutes, but the Switzerland international made no mistake from White's accurate right-wing cross not long afterwards.

Southampton improved as the half wore on but Arsenal, who had won their previous 18 Premier League games after opening the scoring, continued to pose the greater threat in the final third and went close to adding to their lead through Martinelli and Jesus.

Jesus' failure to get his shot off before Elyounoussi's goal-saving challenge proved costly, as Southampton rallied to claim a deserved share of the spoils courtesy of Armstrong's composed finish.

There were few complaints from the visiting players when Odegaard's powerful finish from Kieran Tierney's cut-back was chalked off, with replays clearly showing the ball had gone behind before the Scotland full-back could wrap his foot around it.

The stalemate is Arsenal's first in 28 Premier League matches - since a goalless draw at home to Burnley back in January.

Southampton stage impressive recovery

Other than Lyanco's hopeful long-range effort and a flurry of corners towards the end of the half, Southampton failed to trouble Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before the interval.

Hasenhuttl's side struggled to cope with the visitors' energy and imagination in the early stages in particular, but a switch from a back four to a back five around the 20-minute mark helped stem the flow of Arsenal attacks.

It was a much more even contest in the second half - although clear-cut opportunities remained few and far between until Armstrong's equaliser.

The Scotland midfielder kept his composure to calmly slide the ball past the onrushing Ramsdale after superb play from Elyounoussi to pick out his team-mate on the edge of the penalty area.

A 4-0 defeat at Manchester City earlier this month - Saints' fourth in a row in the Premier League - had increased the scrutiny on manager Hasenhuttl, but a third successive game without defeat has helped ease that pressure.

Saints have won eight points from losing positions in the league this season - only Crystal Palace have collected more after falling behind.

Player of the match

S ArmstrongStuart Armstrong

with an average of 7.20

Southampton

  1. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number31Player nameBazunu
    Average rating

    7.11

  3. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.04

  4. Squad number23Player nameEdozie
    Average rating

    6.83

  5. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    6.56

  7. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.51

  8. Squad number7Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    6.47

  9. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    6.45

  10. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.37

  11. Squad number6Player nameCaleta-Car
    Average rating

    6.24

  12. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.18

  13. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    6.14

  14. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.64

Arsenal

  1. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.07

  2. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.83

  3. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    6.39

  4. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    6.37

  5. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    6.36

  6. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.22

  7. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    6.06

  8. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    6.04

  9. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    5.98

  10. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    5.94

  11. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    5.94

  12. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    5.45

  13. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    4.76

  14. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    4.09

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Bazunu
  • 4LyancoBooked at 90mins
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 27Diallo
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forEdozieat 80'minutes
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forWalcottat 73'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 7AriboSubstituted forAdamsat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 10Adams
  • 18Mara
  • 19Djenepo
  • 23Edozie
  • 28Larios López
  • 32Walcott
  • 50Finnigan
  • 61Payne

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTierneyat 72'minutes
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forFerreira Vieiraat 83'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaBooked at 29mins
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forNketiahat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 21Ferreira Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 24Nelson
  • 27Oliveira Alencar
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

  5. Post update

    Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Lyanco (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  8. Post update

    Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

  11. Booking

    Theo Walcott (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Theo Walcott (Southampton) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Southampton. Mohammed Salisu tries a through ball, but Romain Perraud is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by William Saliba.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Southampton. Romain Perraud tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lyanco.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

Comments

Join the conversation

382 comments

  • Comment posted by Johnty, today at 16:02

    Us Saints playing against the top of the league team that has far better quality at their helm, is a very meaningful point to grab when relegation's on our tail. I'm sure Arsenal will be far more disappointed than Saints today.

    • Reply posted by alex1817, today at 16:12

      alex1817 replied:
      I think we were going to fall to a draw a loss soon enough. Last couple of performances have lacked energy, just happened those teams didn’t take advantage. Saints fully deserved something from that game based on 2nd half performance!

  • Comment posted by crowman, today at 15:57

    Top work Saints, we can believe again!

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:08

      Footy_fan replied:
      Always a nice feeling when arsenal drop points…that’s saints for that

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 15:58

    Good battling performance from the Saints & a well deserved point. The Gunners went a wee bit flat after taking the lead, especially in the 2nd half. They ought to have won the game but, as Southampton cheerfully proved, there's a considerable difference between “ought” & “earnt”!

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 16:27

      Name replied:
      I only watched the second half and a draw seemed fair based on that. But why do the commentators show such bias against Arsenal? They were practically creaming their pants when Southampton won a corner, but when Jesus was running through 1 on 1 at the goal he just said calmly "here's Jesus". They lose to see Arsenal drop points

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, today at 16:00

    Arsenal played the match without any passion. Many players looked tired. Poor finishing.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:05

      Footy_fan replied:
      There was enough passion in Saka diving. Too bad for him that the ref didn’t fall for it

  • Comment posted by Hax09, today at 16:03

    Everyone getting on Arsenal's back for dropping point. Give it a rest. No one expected them to be where they currently are or stay in that position as long as they have. We know they wont win the title but at least they've had a great start to the season which is more than we all expected from them.

    • Reply posted by coolspex, today at 16:05

      coolspex replied:
      No way bottle jobs forever,

  • Comment posted by gooner0, today at 16:00

    Arsenal too complacent second half, not good enough, but that referee was horrendous today. Jesus tackled to the ground on numerous occasions and nothing given. Southampton are unbeaten with him referring and it’s not hard to see why.

    • Reply posted by Rich, today at 16:04

      Rich replied:
      Referring what?

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 16:00

    Thank you battling Saints! A tough first half, but excellent in the second and even a couple of chances to nick it. In the end, a draw about fair.

  • Comment posted by neuromantic, today at 15:58

    Starting to look a bit tired, Arsenal

    It’s a long old season

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:06

      Footy_fan replied:
      The annual arsenal meltdown starts now

  • Comment posted by Bocky, today at 16:02

    Arsenal need to score more goals. They lack a ruthless streak and I am not sure Jesus is the answer. For all their attacking intent they do not score goals like City and I feel that while top four is on the cards winning the premiership is just too much for them.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 16:13

      Andrew replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by MK123, today at 16:05

    Ref was shocking. But can't let external factors like that affect the result. Should've buried them in the first half.

    • Reply posted by Robbie, today at 16:06

      Robbie replied:
      Pretty hard to play football with a rugby league ref though

  • Comment posted by Christian Uzor, today at 16:00

    Top four is Arsenal target, the substitute's were really poor and couldn't affect the game highlighting poor quality off the bench.

    A point gained at St.Mary's which is notoriously a tough place for us.

    Arsenal need to sign a proper goal scorer, the likes of Nketiah, Viera are just average.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 16:07

      Footy_fan replied:
      Arsenal will rightly finish top 4 - premiership leader is beyond their calibre anyway….unknown territory

  • Comment posted by Saintsalive, today at 16:02

    Why was Steve Sidwell, a self confessed Arsenal fan, commentating on the radio...? Everything was about Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by Greenheys23, today at 16:07

      Greenheys23 replied:
      I don’t know where you’ ve been but normally everything in the media is normally about liverpool.

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 15:56

    Thank you Southampton!

    The result we all needed and keeps the title race close and exciting.

    • Reply posted by tv, today at 16:29

      tv replied:
      Arsenal do not have the squad depth to win the league. Them winning is what would have kept it close as City walking this.

  • Comment posted by UgandaSaint, today at 15:57

    Great result with our 4 best players injured

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 16:07

      bushwacker replied:
      All teams have injuries.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 15:57

    Awesome result for city and the chasing pack.
    Thanks Southampton.
    Arsenal just very raerely dropping points.
    Good job both teams.

  • Comment posted by Morty, today at 16:01

    Well Piers, still think you're gunna win the league?

    • Reply posted by SROBBY, today at 16:06

      SROBBY replied:
      Well, if he said that, then they’re doomed.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 16:13

    I honestly thought Walcott retired years ago 😮

    • Reply posted by Dell 1885, today at 16:29

      Dell 1885 replied:
      So did we

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 16:03

    Not a great result and credit to the saints for coming back, plus point is we didn't lose as in the past we might have done.
    Time to refocus and get it together for the next one.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 16:00

    Average performance, luck ran out? No last minute winner

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 15:56

    Superb Saints. Well done. Ralph, you are back in my circle if trust. Unbelievable biased commentary on TV. Disgustingly so. Embarrassing !!

    • Reply posted by Lets Get This Straight, today at 16:00

      Lets Get This Straight replied:
      Indeed. That's the problem with having former players of one of the sides as a pundit. Smith was so biased,as are the like of Jenas with Spurs games.
      Pundits need to be independant of the teams playing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd October 2022