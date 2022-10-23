Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1

Leicester City Women v Manchester United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Levell
  • 15HowardBooked at 7mins
  • 3Tierney
  • 22PlumptreBooked at 24mins
  • 13Simon
  • 8Pike
  • 10Whelan
  • 14Green
  • 23Purfield
  • 20Goodwin
  • 7Flint

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 2Vance
  • 4Bott
  • 5McManus
  • 12Jones
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith
  • 44Scofield

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 27Earps
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 10Zelem
  • 11Galton
  • 37Staniforth
  • 7Toone
  • 17García
  • 22Parris

Substitutes

  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 12Ladd
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).

  4. Post update

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).

  6. Post update

    Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Millie Turner (Manchester United Women).

  9. Post update

    Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Manchester United Women 1. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).

  15. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  18. Booking

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001101112
2Man Utd Women44001101112
3Chelsea Women43019459
4Everton Women53026429
5West Ham Women53027619
6Man City Women420210646
7Aston Villa Women42027616
8Tottenham Women420238-56
9Liverpool Women410327-53
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Leicester City Women5005110-90
12Reading Women4004110-90
View full The FA Women's Super League table

