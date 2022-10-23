Leicester City Women v Manchester United Women

First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Levell
- 15HowardBooked at 7mins
- 3Tierney
- 22PlumptreBooked at 24mins
- 13Simon
- 8Pike
- 10Whelan
- 14Green
- 23Purfield
- 20Goodwin
- 7Flint
- 1Lambourne
- 2Vance
- 4Bott
- 5McManus
- 12Jones
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
- 44Scofield
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 27Earps
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 11Galton
- 37Staniforth
- 7Toone
- 17García
- 22Parris
- 4Moore
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 12Ladd
- 19Leon
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 32Baggaley
- Neil Hair
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Attempt blocked. Josie Green (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.
Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).
Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maria Thorisdóttir (Manchester United Women).
Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Millie Turner (Manchester United Women).
Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Manchester United Women 1. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a set piece situation.
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).
Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).