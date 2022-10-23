West Ham United Women v Reading Women

First Half ends, West Ham United Women 3, Reading Women 0.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 12Longhurst
- 2Smith
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 17Filis
- 19Hayashi
- 7Evans
- 26Asseyi
- 20Kyvag
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 9Walker
- 11Atkinson
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 25Burns
- 14Cooper
- 5EvansBooked at 35mins
- 3Mukandi
- 9Eikeland
- 37Primmer
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 28Woodham
- 7Wellings
- 23Rowe
- 10Dowie
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 11Wade
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- 33Meadows-Tuson
- 51Troelsgaard
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Amalie Eikeland.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).
Tia Primmer (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thea Kyvag.
Attempt missed. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emma Mukandi with a cross.
Foul by Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women).
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Gemma Evans (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).
Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Natasha Dowie with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 3, Reading Women 0. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melisa Filis.
Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.
Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emma Mukandi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 0. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.