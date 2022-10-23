Match ends, Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.
Arsenal equalled a Women's Super League record of 12 successive wins with a fairly routine victory over Liverpool.
Four days after stunning European champions Lyon, Arsenal were in control for long spells at Prenton Park.
They led 2-0 within 22 minutes after Lia Walti thumped in the opener and Frida Maanum beat goalkeeper Rachael Laws from close range.
Arsenal have matched the WSL winning record they set in November 2018, which Manchester City equalled in April 2021.
Liverpool, who beat WSL champions Chelsea earlier in the season, carried a threat against the Gunners, and could have had a penalty in the second half when Caitlin Foord appeared to handball it in the box but it was not given.
With play allowed to carry on, it fell kindly for Emma Koivisto in front of goal but she struck it straight at alert goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.
Matt Beard's hosts saw more of the ball and created further chances in the second half as captain Niamh Fahey struck wide and striker Katie Stengel headed over the bar.
But Arsenal were deserved winners and had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead.
Foord hit the outside of the right post in the first half, while Stina Blackstenius was denied by Laws from close range after the break.
Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead had a quiet afternoon, though she was played in behind in the first half and could have had a clear sight of goal but for her poor touch. She also came close late on but was denied by Laws.
Arsenal were able to make changes in the second half too, including bringing on striker Vivianne Miedema, left on the bench for a second successive match.
Liverpool, meanwhile, were frustrated again as they showed in patches their ability to compete at this standard but lacked the firepower to hurt Arsenal without injured duo Leanne Kearnan and Shanice van de Sanden.
Arsenal show difference in quality
Arsenal have had a strong start to the season and did not look likely to drop points at Prenton Park.
They dealt with a bright start from Liverpool, held firm on set-pieces and had the quality to take their chances when they arrived.
It was not the free-flowing and ruthless display they had put in against Lyon but it was more than enough to seal three points as they continue their pursuit of the WSL title they just missed out on last season.
Arsenal have now kept a clean sheet in a record-extending 10 consecutive WSL matches - three games more than any side have previously achieved.
In contrast, Liverpool have struggled to add to their points tally since shocking Chelsea on the opening weekend and have now lost three successive WSL matches.
The Reds are yet to score a goal from open play this season, though there were positive signs for manager Beard in the second half as they looked more dangerous.
A continuing concern will be Liverpool's inability to make half-time without conceding. They have conceded in the first half of each of their four matches in the WSL so far this season.
Liverpool's start to the WSL season does not get any easier either. They travel to Manchester City for their next match on 30 October, while Arsenal host West Ham in London.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Laws
- 25Flaherty
- 5Fahey
- 28CampbellSubstituted forRobertsat 90+1'minutes
- 2Koivisto
- 6Matthews
- 18Holland
- 12HindsSubstituted forRobeat 90+1'minutes
- 20DanielsSubstituted forKearnsat 71'minutes
- 24Stengel
- 11LawleySubstituted forFurnessat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 7Kearns
- 8Wardlaw
- 10Furness
- 17Humphrey
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 34Silcock
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26WienroitherSubstituted forMaritzat 65'minutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 15McCabeSubstituted forBeattieat 77'minutes
- 10Little
- 13WältiSubstituted forNobbsat 65'minutes
- 12MaanumSubstituted forIwabuchiat 90+3'minutes
- 9Mead
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forMiedemaat 77'minutes
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 11Miedema
- 16Maritz
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 40Williams
- 59Agyemang
- 62Reid
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.
Post update
Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Mana Iwabuchi replaces Frida Maanum.
Post update
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Leighanne Robe replaces Taylor Hinds.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Rhiannon Roberts replaces Megan Campbell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jasmine Matthews.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jasmine Matthews.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Rachel Furness replaces Melissa Lawley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emma Koivisto.
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema replaces Stina Blackstenius.