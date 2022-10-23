Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal equalled a Women's Super League record of 12 successive wins with a fairly routine victory over Liverpool.

Four days after stunning European champions Lyon, Arsenal were in control for long spells at Prenton Park.

They led 2-0 within 22 minutes after Lia Walti thumped in the opener and Frida Maanum beat goalkeeper Rachael Laws from close range.

Arsenal have matched the WSL winning record they set in November 2018, which Manchester City equalled in April 2021.

Liverpool, who beat WSL champions Chelsea earlier in the season, carried a threat against the Gunners, and could have had a penalty in the second half when Caitlin Foord appeared to handball it in the box but it was not given.

With play allowed to carry on, it fell kindly for Emma Koivisto in front of goal but she struck it straight at alert goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Matt Beard's hosts saw more of the ball and created further chances in the second half as captain Niamh Fahey struck wide and striker Katie Stengel headed over the bar.

But Arsenal were deserved winners and had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead.

Foord hit the outside of the right post in the first half, while Stina Blackstenius was denied by Laws from close range after the break.

Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead had a quiet afternoon, though she was played in behind in the first half and could have had a clear sight of goal but for her poor touch. She also came close late on but was denied by Laws.

Arsenal were able to make changes in the second half too, including bringing on striker Vivianne Miedema, left on the bench for a second successive match.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were frustrated again as they showed in patches their ability to compete at this standard but lacked the firepower to hurt Arsenal without injured duo Leanne Kearnan and Shanice van de Sanden.

Arsenal show difference in quality

Arsenal have had a strong start to the season and did not look likely to drop points at Prenton Park.

They dealt with a bright start from Liverpool, held firm on set-pieces and had the quality to take their chances when they arrived.

It was not the free-flowing and ruthless display they had put in against Lyon but it was more than enough to seal three points as they continue their pursuit of the WSL title they just missed out on last season.

Arsenal have now kept a clean sheet in a record-extending 10 consecutive WSL matches - three games more than any side have previously achieved.

In contrast, Liverpool have struggled to add to their points tally since shocking Chelsea on the opening weekend and have now lost three successive WSL matches.

The Reds are yet to score a goal from open play this season, though there were positive signs for manager Beard in the second half as they looked more dangerous.

A continuing concern will be Liverpool's inability to make half-time without conceding. They have conceded in the first half of each of their four matches in the WSL so far this season.

Liverpool's start to the WSL season does not get any easier either. They travel to Manchester City for their next match on 30 October, while Arsenal host West Ham in London.