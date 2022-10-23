Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2

Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Laws
  • 25Flaherty
  • 5Fahey
  • 28Campbell
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Matthews
  • 18Holland
  • 12Hinds
  • 20Daniels
  • 24Stengel
  • 11Lawley

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 7Kearns
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 10Furness
  • 17Humphrey
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 34Silcock

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 15McCabe
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 12Maanum
  • 9Mead
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 11Miedema
  • 16Maritz
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 40Williams
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home0
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.

  2. Post update

    Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Laura Wienroither.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

  6. Post update

    Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  8. Post update

    Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Stephanie-Elise Catley.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Stephanie-Elise Catley tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Stephanie-Elise Catley.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women).

  15. Post update

    Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

  17. Post update

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

Top Stories