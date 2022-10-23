Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women

First Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Laws
- 25Flaherty
- 5Fahey
- 28Campbell
- 2Koivisto
- 6Matthews
- 18Holland
- 12Hinds
- 20Daniels
- 24Stengel
- 11Lawley
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 7Kearns
- 8Wardlaw
- 10Furness
- 17Humphrey
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 34Silcock
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 15McCabe
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 12Maanum
- 9Mead
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 11Miedema
- 16Maritz
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 40Williams
- 59Agyemang
- 62Reid
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Laura Wienroither.
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.
Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachael Laws.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Stephanie-Elise Catley.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Stephanie-Elise Catley tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Stephanie-Elise Catley.
Foul by Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women).
Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).
Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).