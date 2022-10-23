Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Chelsea Women

Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Walsh
- 15Green
- 20Williams
- 16Kullberg
- 3Pattinson
- 22Robinson
- 12Bance
- 10Olme
- 7Sarri
- 9Lee
- 11Terland
Substitutes
- 8Connolly
- 13Stott
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 23Jarvis
- 24Ferguson
- 40Startup
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 15Périsset
- 22Cuthbert
- 17Fleming
- 21Charles
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 9England
- 10James
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 5Ingle
- 11Reiten
- 13Svitková
- 16Eriksson
- 20Kerr
- 23Harder
- 26Buchanan
- 27Abdullina
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.