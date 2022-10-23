Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 15Green
  • 20Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 3Pattinson
  • 22Robinson
  • 12Bance
  • 10Olme
  • 7Sarri
  • 9Lee
  • 11Terland

Substitutes

  • 8Connolly
  • 13Stott
  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 15Périsset
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 17Fleming
  • 21Charles
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 9England
  • 10James

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 5Ingle
  • 11Reiten
  • 13Svitková
  • 16Eriksson
  • 20Kerr
  • 23Harder
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Abdullina
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001101112
2Man Utd Women44001101112
3Chelsea Women531194510
4Everton Women53026429
5West Ham Women530278-19
6Man City Women420210646
7Aston Villa Women42027616
8Tottenham Women420238-56
9Brighton Women411229-74
10Liverpool Women410327-53
11Reading Women4004310-70
12Leicester City Women5005110-90
View full The FA Women's Super League table

