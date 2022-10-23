Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford2LutonLuton Town0

Watford v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 16Gosling
  • 5Troost-EkongBooked at 45mins
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 4Choudhury
  • 39Kayembe
  • 12Sema
  • 10João Pedro
  • 23Sarr
  • 7DavisBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 28Kalu
  • 32Pollock
  • 35Okoye
  • 42Morris

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 4Lockyer
  • 5BradleyBooked at 18mins
  • 29Bell
  • 2Bree
  • 30Freeman
  • 18Clark
  • 45Doughty
  • 22Campbell
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 21Isted
  • 32Osho
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Watford 2, Luton Town 0.

  2. Post update

    João Pedro (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luke Freeman (Luton Town).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

  6. Booking

    William Troost-Ekong (Watford) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 2, Luton Town 0. William Troost-Ekong (Watford) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Elijah Adebayo.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Keinan Davis (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Pedro.

  11. Post update

    Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Freeman.

  14. Post update

    Dan Gosling (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Edo Kayembe (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Pedro.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

  18. Booking

    Keinan Davis (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Keinan Davis (Watford).

  20. Post update

    Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1QPR169342517830
2Blackburn1710072218430
3Burnley1678129151429
4Swansea168352122-127
5Sheff Utd1675426161026
6Millwall168262219326
7Norwich167452318525
8Reading168171923-425
9Luton166642016424
10Watford166552120123
11Preston175751114-322
12Rotherham155641817121
13Bristol City176382526-121
14Sunderland165562120120
15Birmingham165561615120
16Hull166282031-1120
17Stoke165471720-319
18Blackpool165472125-419
19Wigan165471724-719
20Cardiff165381218-618
21Middlesbrough164571921-217
22Coventry134451214-216
23West Brom162862022-214
24Huddersfield153391622-612
View full Championship table

