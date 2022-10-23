Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City1CardiffCardiff City0

Swansea City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Benda
  • 23Wood
  • 6Darling
  • 5Cabango
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 4Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 29Sorinola
  • 18Cundle
  • 31Cooper
  • 9Obafemi

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 10Ntcham
  • 20Cullen
  • 21Oko-Flex
  • 24Stevens
  • 26Naughton
  • 45Congreve

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Allsop
  • 12Sang
  • 16Nelson
  • 23Kipré
  • 37Nkounkou
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 6Wintle
  • 8Ralls
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 47RobinsonBooked at 7mins
  • 10Ojo

Substitutes

  • 9Etete
  • 19Sawyers
  • 20Whyte
  • 21Alnwick
  • 22Daley-Campbell
  • 26Simpson
  • 29M Harris
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls tries a through ball, but Curtis Nelson is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City).

  3. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 1, Cardiff City 0. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Cundle.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

  8. Post update

    Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Latibeaudiere with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Steven Benda.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Sang (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Cundle.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Cabango (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Sorinola.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Sorinola with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Niels Nkounkou.

  18. Dismissal

    Callum Robinson (Cardiff City) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  19. Post update

    Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Callum Robinson (Cardiff City).

