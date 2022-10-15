Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann's 100th goal for visitors seals win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring
Antoine Griezmann scored his third goal in nine league appearances for Atletico Madrid this season

Antoine Griezmann scored his 100th goal for Atletico Madrid to hand them victory at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

The France striker slid an Alvaro Morata cutback into the bottom corner two minutes after the break for his first league goal since re-signing permanently from Barcelona.

Athletic's Raul Garcia had a late header saved and a shot blocked on the line during a frantic finish.

But Atletico held firm to move above the hosts into third place.

Diego Simeone's visitors looked to be heading for a comfortable three points before goalkeeper Jan Oblak was forced off 20 minutes from time after suffering a heavy fall.

Athletic threw everything at his replacement, Ivo Grbic, who was forced into a full stretch diving save to keep out Garcia's header a minute before time.

The hosts then had a penalty for a potential Reinildo Mandava handball ruled out following a VAR check at the start of 10 minutes of stoppage time.

A battling Atletico side had six players booked in total, including three of their substitutes, but held out as Griezmann's landmark goal sealed a sixth league win of the season.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Simón
  • 18De Marcos
  • 5ÁlvarezSubstituted forVivianat 86'minutes
  • 4Martínez
  • 15Lekue
  • 8SancetSubstituted forZarragaat 80'minutes
  • 6VesgaSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 86'minutes
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forVillalibreat 80'minutes
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forGarcíaat 67'minutes
  • 7Berenguer Remiro
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Morcillo
  • 3Vivian
  • 12Guruzeta
  • 13Agirrezabala
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 16Vencedor
  • 19Zarraga
  • 20Villalibre
  • 21Capa
  • 22García
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 31Paredes

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13OblakBooked at 68minsSubstituted forGrbicat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Molina
  • 15Savic
  • 2GiménezBooked at 36mins
  • 23Mandava
  • 5de PaulSubstituted forCorreaat 69'minutes
  • 6KokeSubstituted forWitselat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 11LemarSubstituted forSequeiraat 82'minutes
  • 19MorataBooked at 57minsSubstituted forSaúlat 69'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 8Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 10Correa
  • 17Saúl
  • 20Witsel
  • 21Carrasco
  • 22Hermoso
  • 30Diez
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Attendance:
48,391

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Athletic Club 0, Atletico Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Atletico Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).

  4. Post update

    Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by João Félix (Atletico Madrid).

  9. Booking

    Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  11. Post update

    Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club).

  14. Post update

    Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  17. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Athletic Club.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dani Vivian (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oier Zarraga (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona87102011922
2Real Madrid87101971222
3Atl Madrid9612157819
4Ath Bilbao95221761117
5Real Betis8512105516
6Real Sociedad85121311216
7Valencia94231610614
8Osasuna841398113
9Villarreal8332103712
10Rayo Vallecano93241012-211
11Celta Vigo8314914-510
12Mallorca9234710-39
13Sevilla9234914-59
14Girona92251215-38
15Real Valladolid8224613-78
16Getafe9225816-88
17Almería8215712-57
18Espanyol81341116-56
19Cádiz9135417-136
20Elche9036621-153
View full Spanish La Liga table

