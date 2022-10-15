Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antoine Griezmann scored his third goal in nine league appearances for Atletico Madrid this season

Antoine Griezmann scored his 100th goal for Atletico Madrid to hand them victory at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

The France striker slid an Alvaro Morata cutback into the bottom corner two minutes after the break for his first league goal since re-signing permanently from Barcelona.

Athletic's Raul Garcia had a late header saved and a shot blocked on the line during a frantic finish.

But Atletico held firm to move above the hosts into third place.

Diego Simeone's visitors looked to be heading for a comfortable three points before goalkeeper Jan Oblak was forced off 20 minutes from time after suffering a heavy fall.

Athletic threw everything at his replacement, Ivo Grbic, who was forced into a full stretch diving save to keep out Garcia's header a minute before time.

The hosts then had a penalty for a potential Reinildo Mandava handball ruled out following a VAR check at the start of 10 minutes of stoppage time.

A battling Atletico side had six players booked in total, including three of their substitutes, but held out as Griezmann's landmark goal sealed a sixth league win of the season.