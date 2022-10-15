Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men.

After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson got the nod ahead of his Brazilian compatriot Ederson, while centre-back Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah also made the team.

At right-back, Manchester City's Kyle Walker was chosen over Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City's summer signing Erling Haaland got the most votes out of every player in the starting XI, closely following by team-mate Kevin de Bruyne.

Full-back Joao Cancelo had more than twice as many votes as Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson.

The two teams go head to head at 16:30 BST on Sunday, with City sitting in second place, 13 points ahead of Liverpool in 11th.