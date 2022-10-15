Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sion Swifts are aiming to win their second trophy of the season after winning the League Cup in June

Holders Glentoran will face Sion Swifts in the Women's Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park on 5 November after winning their last-four ties.

The Glens beat Linfield 4-0 at Inver Park thanks to goals by Joely Andrews, Kelly Bailie, Caragh Hamilton and Nadene Caldwell.

Sion Swifts came from two goals down to beat Crusaders 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Stangmore Park.

Cora Chambers scored twice for the Swifts and also netted in the shootout.

Jessica Rea opened the scoring with an early goal and Caitlyn Hamilton added a second after the restart.

Teenage striker Chambers brought the Swifts level, and penalties were required to separate the sides after extra-time in Dungannon.

Naomi McLaughlin, Chambers and Teegan Lynch netted in the shootout for the Swifts, who triumphed in the League Cup final in June.

At Inver Park, Glentoran were made to work for their place in the final against Linfield. Andrews headed home Casey Howe's cross on 15 minutes to give the Women's Premiership title challengers the lead.

Bailie fired home a superb 25-yard free-kick to double Glentoran's advantage after the restart before a neat finish by Hamilton and Caldwell's header secured the win.

Captain Jess Foy also hit the crossbar and Linfield goalkeeper Lauren Currie produced one of several fine saves to keep out Rachel Rogan on the follow-up.