Last updated on .From the section European Football

Flares and seats were among the objects thrown by supporters

An Anderlecht fan has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison for assaulting an emergency worker after his side's defeat by West Ham in the Europa Conference League game on Thursday.

Joey Degroof, 36, was convicted on Saturday at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

Degroof was one of three fans of the Belgian club convicted around the game at London Stadium, where 13 fans were arrested.

Anderlecht later apologised for the behaviour of their fans.

Seats were thrown and flares set off among the Anderlecht supporters during West Ham's 2-1 victory.

Two police officers needed hospital treatment - one for a suspected broken wrist and the second had stitches for a head injury. Two other officers were struck on the head by missiles.

"Assaults on emergency workers will not be tolerated," a statement by the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

Dean Pierre Daquano, 28, was fined £120 by Thames Magistrates' Court for going on to the pitch while Frederik Jules Desnet was fined £200 after being convicted of racially and/or religiously aggravated harassment.

Both men also received three-year football banning orders.