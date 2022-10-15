Close menu
Italian Serie A
TorinoTorino0JuventusJuventus1

Torino 0-1 Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic earns visitors victory in Turin derby

Dusan Vlahovic
Dusan Vlahovic is the first Serbian player to score for Juventus in the Turin derby

Dusan Vlahovic's sixth league goal of the season earned Juventus victory at city rivals Torino to ease the pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The 22-year-old Serbia striker tapped home a Danilo knock-down from Juan Cuadrado's 74th-minute corner to seal victory in a one-sided Turin derby.

Just a fourth league win this season lifted Juventus to seventh in Serie A.

It followed a Champions League defeat by Maccabi Haifa that left them unlikely to reach the knockout stages.

Vlahovic's close-range finish was all that Juventus deserved after Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic produced a string of fine saves to keep the score level.

Despite the derby win, Allegri, who led Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles from 2015 to 2019 in his first stint as manager, will continue to face questions after a run of poor results since returning in 2021.

They finished fourth last season and went into the Torino game 10 points behind current leaders Napoli.

Line-ups

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 26DjidjiSubstituted forZimaat 79'minutes
  • 3Schuurs
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 34AinaSubstituted forSingoat 79'minutes
  • 10Lukic
  • 77LinettyBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKaramohat 78'minutes
  • 19LazaroBooked at 90mins
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 49RadonjicSubstituted forPellegriat 70'minutes
  • 16Vlasic

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 2Bayeye
  • 4Buongiorno
  • 6Zima
  • 7Karamoh
  • 11Pellegri
  • 14Ilkhan
  • 17Singo
  • 21Adopo
  • 23Seck
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 28Ricci
  • 36Garbett
  • 89Gemello

Juventus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 3Silva NascimentoSubstituted forBonucciat 52'minutes
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 8McKennie
  • 5Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17Kostic
  • 9VlahovicSubstituted forParedesat 90'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forMilikat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Milik
  • 15Gatti
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 44Fagioli
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Leandro Paredes (Juventus).

  4. Booking

    Valentino Lazaro (Torino) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Vlasic (Torino).

  6. Post update

    Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Yann Karamoh (Torino).

  8. Post update

    Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Leandro Paredes replaces Dusan Vlahovic.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).

  11. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yann Karamoh (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stephane Singo.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Danilo.

  15. Post update

    Yann Karamoh (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Stephane Singo replaces Ola Aina.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. David Zima replaces Koffi Djidji.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Yann Karamoh replaces Karol Linetty.

  20. Post update

    Nikola Vlasic (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta107301661024
2Napoli97202271523
3Lazio96212151620
4Udinese96211910920
5AC Milan9621189920
6Roma9612129319
7Juventus10442137616
8Inter Milan95041614215
9Sassuolo103341212012
10Empoli10253911-211
11Torino10325812-411
12Salernitana92431214-210
13Monza10316915-610
14Fiorentina9234711-49
15Spezia9225717-108
16Lecce9144811-37
17Bologna9144814-67
18Hellas Verona9126817-95
19Cremonese9036719-123
20Sampdoria9036517-123
View full Italian Serie A table

