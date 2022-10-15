Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dusan Vlahovic is the first Serbian player to score for Juventus in the Turin derby

Dusan Vlahovic's sixth league goal of the season earned Juventus victory at city rivals Torino to ease the pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The 22-year-old Serbia striker tapped home a Danilo knock-down from Juan Cuadrado's 74th-minute corner to seal victory in a one-sided Turin derby.

Just a fourth league win this season lifted Juventus to seventh in Serie A.

It followed a Champions League defeat by Maccabi Haifa that left them unlikely to reach the knockout stages.

Vlahovic's close-range finish was all that Juventus deserved after Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic produced a string of fine saves to keep the score level.

Despite the derby win, Allegri, who led Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles from 2015 to 2019 in his first stint as manager, will continue to face questions after a run of poor results since returning in 2021.

They finished fourth last season and went into the Torino game 10 points behind current leaders Napoli.