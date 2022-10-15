Last updated on .From the section Irish

Substitute Adam Lecky scored twice as Crusaders fought back to beat Glenavon 3-2 at Seaview.

Curtis Allen netted a double as Carrick Rangers beat Dungannon Swifts 3-0 at Taylors Avenue to move into the top six.

Portadown host Newry City in the final match of the weekend at 17:30 BST.

On Friday, Larne maintained their place at the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 4-0 win over 10-man Cliftonville at Inver Park.

Glentoran remain hot on their heels in second place with a 3-0 win over rivals Linfield in a pulsating derby at Windsor Park.

Ballymena United claimed a remarkable 2-1 win over nine-man Coleraine thanks to Redman's injury-time free kick.

The Sky Blues went in front from their first attack on 15 minutes as Redman's free kick into the penalty area was forced home from close range by Mikey Place.

Coleraine were almost level soon afterwards when Lee Lynch's free kick was turned home at the back post by Matthew Shevlin but a late flag from the referee's assistant ruled the strike out.

The visitors continued to enjoy the bulk of possession and United keeper Sean O'Neill made a brilliant save to turn Jamie Glackin's strike over the bar.

Coleraine continued to dominate after the break and eventually levelled on 65 minutes when Glackin's low shot was saved by O'Neill but the rebound fell for Shevlin to force the ball home through the keeper's legs.

The game took another twist with 10 minutes left when Coleraine right-back Conor McDermott was shown a second yellow card after hauling back Kenny Kane and was dismissed by referee Jamie Robinson.

Worse was to follow for Coleraine as the game moved into stoppage time with Adam Mullan also red-carded after two cautions.

Remarkably the drama still wasn't finished as from the resultant free kick, Redman curled a fabulous shot beyond the reach of Martin Gallagher for a dramatic winner.

O'Neill produced two vital saves deep into additional time as the Sky Blues picked up a much-needed three points.

Lecky stars as Crusaders hit back

Two second half goals from super substitute Lecky secured three points for Crusaders in a close encounter with Glenavon at Seaview.

The opener came after a Glenavon corner hit the crossbar and fell to Peter Campbell, whose close-range strike was knocked in by Eoin Bradley. However, the away side couldn't keep the lead going into the break as Philip Lowry's looping header beat Rory Brown on the stroke of half-time to give the midfielder his seventh of the campaign.

The away side re-took the lead when Sean Ward intercepted Robert Weir in defence and paced forward. Campbell eventually gained possession and his well-timed cross to the back post found the unmarked Conor Scannell, who nodded the ball home to put the Lurgan Blues ahead once again.

However, that would be the last time they were in front as Lecky tied the game on 64 minutes as his header sailed past Brown, who had misjudged the corner. The forward got his second and put his side ahead five minutes later after his powerful half-volley found the right-hand side of net.

Lecky had multiple great chances to get his hat-trick with Brown pulling off a triple save to deny two chances from the 31-year-old and a follow-up from Jordan Owens.

The result means Stephen Baxter's men move up to third. Meanwhile, the defeat along with Ballymena winning means Glenavon fall to ninth place with one win in six league matches.

Carrick hit three past Dunganon

Carrick Rangers got back to winning ways beating Dungannon Swifts 3-0 at Taylors Avenue.

Allen scored a double to give Carrick a well-earned three points and Dungannon's Garry Breen headed into his own net on 79 minutes to complete the scoring.

With five minutes remaining Dungannon captain Ryan Mayse was sent off for picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Jim Ervin.

Experienced striker Allen headed home at the back post from a Emmett McGuckin cross from the edge of the area on 25 minutes after Andrew Mitchell won the ball back for the home side.

On 54 minutes Carrick's lead was doubled when Allen scored from close range after Ben Tilney attacked down the left side and squared the ball for the striker.

The third Carrick goal came on 79 minutes when a Mitchell corner was turned into his own net by defender Breen.