Frank McGarvey: Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland forward dies from cancer aged 66
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Former Celtic and St Mirren forward Frank McGarvey has died, aged 66.
He recently revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and appeared on the Celtic Park pitch to thank fans for their support.
A native of Glasgow, McGarvey started at St Mirren, joined Liverpool and then Celtic before returning to his first club.
He amassed 499 senior league appearances and 174 goals and also played seven times for Scotland.
In a near 20-year career, McGarvey won the Scottish Cup with St Mirren and two league titles and three domestic cups with Celtic.
Celtic said in a statement that McGarvey died in the early hours of New Year's Day, adding: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Frank's family at this extremely sad time."