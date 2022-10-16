Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1.
Clinical Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico to go top of La Liga and inflict their rivals' first league defeat of the season.
Karim Benzema scored Real's opener after Vinicius Jr's shot had been saved into his path by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Federico Valverde doubled the champions' lead before half-time with a lovely 20-yard drive.
Ferran Torres pulled one back from Robert Lewandowski's flick-on but Rodrygo settled it with a penalty.
The rivals started the day with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight games - but Real go three points clear now as they remain unbeaten.
This was a first away La Liga defeat in almost a year in charge of Barcelona for Xavi.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forRüdigerat 88'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricBooked at 75minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 78'minutes
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forAsensioat 88'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 30minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Rüdiger
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 30Cañizares
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 23Koundé
- 24García
- 28BaldeSubstituted forAlbaat 60'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 60'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 8GonzálezSubstituted forKessieat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forTorresat 60'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 7DembéléSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Torres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 30Páez Gavira
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 62,876
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Hand ball by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Booking
Franck Kessie (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Real Madrid.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Eric García (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Real Madrid. Rodrygo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 1. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ansu Fati.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.
