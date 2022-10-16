Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid3BarcelonaBarcelona1

El Clasico: Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 at Bernabeu

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Federico Valverde
Federico Valverde has scored three goals in Clasicos - one at Madrid, one at Barca and one in Saudi Arabia

Clinical Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico to go top of La Liga and inflict their rivals' first league defeat of the season.

Karim Benzema scored Real's opener after Vinicius Jr's shot had been saved into his path by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Federico Valverde doubled the champions' lead before half-time with a lovely 20-yard drive.

Ferran Torres pulled one back from Robert Lewandowski's flick-on but Rodrygo settled it with a penalty.

The rivals started the day with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight games - but Real go three points clear now as they remain unbeaten.

This was a first away La Liga defeat in almost a year in charge of Barcelona for Xavi.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forRüdigerat 88'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricBooked at 75minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 78'minutes
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forAsensioat 88'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 30minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 30Cañizares

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Koundé
  • 24García
  • 28BaldeSubstituted forAlbaat 60'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 60'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 8GonzálezSubstituted forKessieat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forTorresat 60'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Torres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 30Páez Gavira
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
62,876

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

  4. Booking

    Franck Kessie (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Real Madrid.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Eric García (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Real Madrid. Rodrygo draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Karim Benzema.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Daniel Carvajal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessie (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 1. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ansu Fati.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid98102281425
2Barcelona97112141722
3Atl Madrid9612157819
4Real Sociedad96121512319
5Ath Bilbao95221761117
6Real Betis8512105516
7Valencia94231610614
8Osasuna841398113
9Villarreal8332103712
10Rayo Vallecano93241012-211
11Celta Vigo93151016-610
12Mallorca9234710-39
13Sevilla9234914-59
14Girona92251215-38
15Real Valladolid8224613-78
16Getafe9225816-88
17Almería8215712-57
18Espanyol81341116-56
19Cádiz9135417-136
20Elche9036621-153
View full Spanish La Liga table

