Connor Goldson (left) faces a lengthy spell out but Ben Davies should be fit for Rangers' next game

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers Venue: Fir Park, Motherwell Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:15

Rangers defender Connor Goldson faces "several months" out following the thigh injury he sustained against Liverpool.

The 29-year-old came off in the first half of the Ibrox side's 7-1 Champions League loss, when the score was 1-1.

Vice-captain Goldson, who has made 240 appearances since joining Rangers in 2018, signed a new four-year contract in the summer.

"That's a big blow," Van Bronckhorst said of Goldson.

"Connor played all the games since I joined the club, only when we rested him. Very important player in the back with his coaching, his presence as well. We won't have him back for the next months. I'm not exactly sure but it will be several months.

"We are open for possible additions but again, you have to have the right one. For now, we're not looking into bringing any players in."

Midfielder Ryan Jack also got injured against Liverpool and will miss Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell while defender John Souttar is not expected back until after the World Cup.

Van Bronckhorst, however, has been boosted by the news that defender Ben Davies has overcome a knock picked up against Liverpool while forward Kemar Roofe is nearing a return.

"I expect him to be involved tomorrow," Van Bronckhorst said of Davies.

And the Dutchman told Sky Sports: "Kemar is pretty close. He's' been out training now for a couple of weeks with the first team. Probably we'll see him feature in the cup game [against Dundee] hopefully in midweek."