Arnaud Djoum (right) has played 28 times for Cameroon

Dundee United have signed Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum, with head coach Liam Fox hailing the 33-year-old's "terrific pedigree".

Djoum, who has agreed a contract until summer 2024, had been a free agent since leaving Cypriot champions Apollon Limassol.

He had worked under Fox during a four-year spell with Heart of Midlothian.

"He's a very talented midfielder who will give us a different option," Fox told his club website.

"He has been very impressive since joining us in training two weeks ago. He looks sharp and is determined to make an impact on Scottish football again."

Djoum, who has 28 caps, has already been granted a work permit and could make his debut on Saturday away to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

Having come through the youth ranks with Brussels, he moved on to Belgian rivals Anderlecht before spells with Roda, Akhisar Belediyespor and Lech Poznan before joining Hearts in 2015.

Djoum left for Al-Raed in Saudi Arabia before spending a season in Cyprus and now becomes United's first signing since Fox was promoted to head coach.

