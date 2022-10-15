Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers centre-half Connor Goldson will be on the sidelines for weeks rather than months, a scan has revealed after his midweek injury against Liverpool. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara took time out from celebrating his side's 7-1 win over Rangers to cross a barricade and shake hands with Connor Goldson, ask his rival centre-half about the injury that forced him off the field and hand the Englishman his match shirt. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Crystal Palace have joined Premier League rivals West Ham United in trailing Partick Thistle winger Aiden McGinlay, who has just been selected for Scotland's under-16s. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon says the summer signings of several veteran players has brought back the team's trademark spirit. (The Courier) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says the speed of Celtic's "world class" ballboys will colour his team selection for Saturday's Scottish Premiership game in Glasgow. (The Scotsman) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Celtic's punishing schedule is taking a toll on his players both physically and mentally - but insisted that Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi still poses a serious threat to opposition defences despite netting just once in his last eight games. (The Herald) external-link

Stephen Humphrys, the striker on loan from Wigan Athletic, insists that teams like Heart of Midlothian who lack football superheroes can still perform on the European stage despite their midweek humbling by Fiorentina. (Daily Record) external-link