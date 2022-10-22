Falkirk v Kelty Hearts

FalkirkFalkirk15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|11
|7
|4
|0
|17
|4
|13
|25
|2
|Falkirk
|11
|6
|3
|2
|20
|11
|9
|21
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|11
|7
|0
|4
|21
|14
|7
|21
|4
|Montrose
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|10
|7
|18
|5
|Alloa
|11
|5
|1
|5
|20
|18
|2
|16
|6
|Airdrieonians
|11
|4
|3
|4
|20
|18
|2
|15
|7
|Queen of Sth
|11
|3
|4
|4
|17
|17
|0
|13
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|11
|4
|1
|6
|8
|16
|-8
|13
|9
|Clyde
|11
|2
|1
|8
|14
|25
|-11
|7
|10
|Peterhead
|11
|1
|2
|8
|8
|29
|-21
|5