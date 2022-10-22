Close menu
EvertonEverton3Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace: Blues beat Palace in strong display

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (46) moved outright fourth in Everton's leading Premier League goalscorers with his opener

Everton ended a run of three successive defeats with an impressive victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes when he slotted into the far corner after a brilliant turn inside the box.

Anthony Gordon tapped in a rebound to make it 2-0 after the break - although it was initially ruled out for offside before being rightly overturned by VAR - and substitute Dwight McNeil added a third late on.

Frank Lampard's hosts started strongly and had plenty of chances throughout, while Palace came close in the second half through Michael Olise.

Palace, who have come from behind in all three of their Premier League victories this season, never really got a strong foothold on the game despite improving slightly in the second half.

Everton were impressive, causing plenty of problems in attack and showing the type of ruthlessness Lampard has called for in recent weeks.

Victory moves the Blues up to 11th place, level on 13 points with Palace, who drop to 12th.

It was also another positive step for Lampard as he continues the rebuild following Everton's near-relegation last season - avoided with a 3-2 victory over Palace in May.

Everton impress as Calvert-Lewin provides spark

Lampard called for his side to show more "bravery" and have more of a "clinical edge" in the box in his pre-match programme notes.

They were quick to put their stamp on things, pressing high and intensely, forcing Palace into mistakes at the back and pushing them deep into their own half.

Amadou Onana was particularly impressive in midfield, breaking up play and switching possession effectively, while Gordon was busy down the right-hand side throughout.

It was that side of the pitch that Everton's opener came from when Calvert-Lewin put pressure on Luka Milivojevic.

The Palace skipper lost possession and when Alex Iwobi fizzed it into Calvert-Lewin's feet, he did the rest with a slick turn to beat Marc Guehi and capped it off with a composed finish in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate.

Calvert-Lewin's cool opener was just the kind of impact Lampard had hoped for and he was given a standing ovation when he came off later in the second half.

Everton were in control throughout despite being frustrated on occasions and the third goal capped off an impressive performance - Iwobi's backheel setting up substitute McNeil to fire in from close range.

Frustrating afternoon for Palace

Patrick Vieira
Crystal Palace led 2-0 at Goodison Park in May before going on to lose 3-2

Palace were second-best for much of the game, though they did grow into it slightly in the second half and saw more of the ball.

Everton's Idrissa Gueye was at fault for losing possession on a couple of occasions but Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze were unable to capitalise.

The visitors' best chance fell to Olise when he was picked out at the near post by Jordan Ayew but his flick was deflected inches over the bar.

Olise and Zaha tested Everton's defence but they held firm, while Joachim Andersen had his hands full at the other end dealing with Calvert-Lewin's smart runs in behind.

Palace were physical too but again Everton stood up to the challenge, even when emotions spilled over following a heavy challenge from Zaha on Gordon which warranted a yellow card.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Patrick Vieira's side, who had gone three games unbeaten before heading to Goodison Park, but they lacked the quality and composure needed in Merseyside.

Player of the match

IwobiAlex Iwobi

with an average of 7.89

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 30Coady
  • 2TarkowskiBooked at 68mins
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutes
  • 8OnanaSubstituted forGarnerat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10GordonSubstituted forDoucouréat 86'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 11GrayBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMcNeilat 73'minutes
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMaupayat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 7McNeil
  • 15Begovic
  • 16Doucouré
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 33Rondón
  • 37Garner

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6GuéhiBooked at 68mins
  • 3Mitchell
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forSchluppat 62'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 7OliseSubstituted forMatetaat 62'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forEbioweiat 75'minutes
  • 10Eze
  • 11ZahaBooked at 68mins
  • 22Édouard

Substitutes

  • 5Tomkins
  • 14Mateta
  • 15Schlupp
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Johnstone
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 43Balmer
  • 44Riedewald
  • 55Phillips
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
38,939

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    James Garner (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Séamus Coleman (Everton).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  12. Post update

    Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Tom Davies replaces Idrissa Gueye.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Abdoulaye Doucouré replaces Anthony Gordon.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).

  18. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).

  20. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by GerryS, today at 17:03

    Palace fan here…Everton did their homework on us, played well and thoroughly deserved their win. No complaints from me - just disappointed we didn’t give them more of a game. Long journey back to London ahead.

    Sometimes…things go for you, and sometimes they don’t. Everton are a huge club, will probably push for n from here..they have great supporters

    • Reply posted by bigonions78, today at 17:07

      bigonions78 replied:
      Well said Gerry lad respect 👍

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 16:56

    What a happy day in Liverpool..
    For some.

    • Reply posted by Blue Boys, today at 17:11

      Blue Boys replied:
      For most…not so good in the south and Norway

  • Comment posted by heeley hunter, today at 17:06

    Can't wait to see the Everton hating media having big slices of humble pie. 3 goals and a clean sheet. Brilliant pressing and tenacious tackling. Well done blue boys.

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, today at 17:13

      Changing Times replied:
      "tenanious tackling."

      Hoofed Palace off the Park More Like! 🥴

  • Comment posted by slipknot, today at 17:20

    As a palace fan I didn’t expect a good result today, Everton always seem to strong for us at goodison, fair play to them well deserved win.

  • Comment posted by Toryslime, today at 17:02

    I have never felt more like singing the blues when Everton win and Liverpool lose...

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, today at 17:05

      Changing Times replied:
      Don't sing then very often!

      Enjoy this historic day.

      DVD out Monday. 🤣🤣👍

  • Comment posted by sunshineeagle, today at 17:01

    Nice game of footie best team won.
    SIMPLE.

  • Comment posted by Blue Boys, today at 17:08

    A very good win, despite another appalling performance by the officials who tried to rule out a clear goal and keep several Palace players on the pitch when they should have walked…good day all round UTFT

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, today at 17:10

      Changing Times replied:
      Historic.

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 17:05

    We are a different team with DCL fully fit ..
    His power and pace frightens defenders … either creating space for himself or his teammates … let’s hope he can stay fit …
    If he does I believe he will be in WC squad …

    • Reply posted by MrFootballeXpert, today at 17:15

      MrFootballeXpert replied:
      What's more frightening is the way he dresses up for the fashion magazines. Seems more interested in dressing like a big girls blouse than doing the job he's paid to do.

  • Comment posted by SuffolkShooter , today at 16:58

    A Good win, with some good passing through midfield. Looked better with DCL leading the line. Tarks, Coady and Onana immense, but Iwobi is everywhere.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:25

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Iwobi transformed under Lampard - for the better.

  • Comment posted by Alea iacta est, today at 16:56

    Wow. What a performance from us. Sorry Palace: you met us on a day when everything clicked. Panache. Desire. Passion. Fight. If we turn up to all games like we did today, we'll give ANYONE a game. COYB. What a game from Iwobi and Coleman: world class today.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 17:00

    Media will be fuming with a Lampard win - solid transfer signings for “that end” of the table. Fair play to Everton, looked decent against a side that’s been competitive this season so far

    • Reply posted by STORMz, today at 17:03

      STORMz replied:
      That end?! you love an end hahaaa

  • Comment posted by TomS, today at 17:03

    I thought they played well against the 8 in back Tottenham last week. My comment then was that Everton team was growing. They will not be in relegation struggle.

  • Comment posted by JJMAMZA, today at 17:03

    Same players different results. Lampard is bringing out the best from this Everton side especially the liked of Alex Iwobi. I feel sorry for Palace. Congratulations Everton!

  • Comment posted by azza, today at 17:02

    Ah a decent team from Merseyside

  • Comment posted by Natalie, today at 17:01

    My expectation before kickoff was a difficult game as Vieira has had Palace playing well lately so to win 3-0 I'm chuffed, DCL getting a goal and he has a short time to prove a point prior to the World Cup squads being announced so expecting more.

  • Comment posted by why, today at 17:04

    Strange, EFC hys opens and usually full of rs by now. Are they sick maybe?
    Great win today.

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, today at 17:15

      Changing Times replied:
      'why'?
      Why is this the first time out the Woodison Woodwork? 🥴

  • Comment posted by STORMz, today at 17:02

    I've never felt more like singin' the blues,
    When Everton win,
    And Liverpool lose,
    Oh Everton,
    You got me singin' the blues...

    Great display, Onana, Iwobi, DCL, Seamo immense...great game to watch, especially the handbags from Zaha elbow etc. Drop ball twice absolute joke against us hahahaha COYB

  • Comment posted by takethemike, today at 16:59

    Great result following some disappointing performances, good confidence booster for DCL to get on the scoresheet, and for McNeil too capping a fine result for the blues.

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 17:13

    We love Nottingham forest 🤣

  • Comment posted by MRBLUE, today at 17:10

    Pleased today. I admire Palace as a side, good team spirit and some good quality there too. Toffees did well

