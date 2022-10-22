Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea1Man UtdManchester United1

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Hosts remain above United after dramatic finale

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments834

Casemiro scores late header for Man Utd
Casemiro's goal was his first for United since joining in the summer

Casemiro's looping stoppage-time header gave Manchester United a deserved point in a dramatic finale against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho's late penalty looked to have given Chelsea a narrow win when he sent goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way from the spot after substitutes Scott McTominay and Armando Broja tangled at a corner three minutes from time.

Defeat would have been harsh on United but they got the reward their performance merited when Casemiro rose to meet Luke Shaw's cross deep into six minutes of stoppage time, Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga getting a fingertip touch but unable to stop the ball crossing the line as it bounced back off the inside of the post.

United, with Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the squad as a disciplinary measure following his refusal to come on as a substitute in the win against Tottenham, had the better chances as they dominated the first half.

Erik ten Hag's side were well on top and far more dangerous, Kepa saving well from Marcus Rashford and Antony, the latter also missing a great chance when clean through.

The second half was closer and concluded with that frantic finish, but the main worry for United now is an injury to defender Raphael Varane, who left the pitch in tears as he clearly fears for his World Cup chances with France.

Disappointment for Chelsea & Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter must have thought he was on the way to his second victory over United this season after Jorginho calmly slotted home late on.

Potter, who won at Old Trafford with Brighton on the opening weekend, was also set to see his side earn a sixth successive clean sheet in all competitions until that late Casemiro intervention.

In reality, however, Chelsea would have been fortunate to win. Indeed, so outmanoeuvred were they in the first half that Potter was forced into a tactical reshuffle to bolster his struggling midfield after only 36 minutes, Mateo Kovacic coming on for Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea were grateful to goalkeeper Kepa in that period but they improved after the break - albeit they were still unable to force De Gea into any serious work, the one anxious moment for the visitors coming when Trevoh Chalobah's header glanced off the top of the bar.

The hosts ultimately could muster just two shots on target in a game that failed to live up to its billing - but there will be real disappointment that they could not close out the win after taking the lead so late.

Potter was at least able to maintain his unbeaten record as Chelsea manager but it could have been so much more satisfying.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag can be satisfied

Ten Hag will be happy with a point after coming close to leaving with nothing. When the dust settles, however, he will know this was a missed opportunity.

Rashford and Antony should each have done better when clean through and it looked like they would pay for their profligacy before the outstanding Casemiro's first goal for the club provided the sting in the tail.

Ten Hag would have been bitterly frustrated at McTominay's rash tangle with Broja to concede the penalty and it was no surprise that the Scotland midfielder embraced Casemiro in sheer relief at the end.

United's manager has brought clear improvements to the team, who now press more effectively and play with more intensity.

He has also dealt firmly and strongly with Ronaldo's insubordination, leaving him out of the squad here to deliver a clear message clear that there will only be one man making the decisions at Old Trafford.

However, United will worry about Varane, who collapsed with what looked like a muscle injury as he went to challenge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The defender's tearful reaction clearly suggests it is a problem that threatens his World Cup chances.

More to follow.

Player of the match

CasemiroCasemiro

with an average of 7.54

Chelsea

  1. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    6.46

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    6.10

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.02

  4. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.85

  6. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.78

  7. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    5.71

  8. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    5.46

  9. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.44

  10. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    5.40

  11. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    5.39

  12. Squad number30Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    5.23

  13. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    4.80

  14. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    4.78

  15. Squad number9Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    4.73

Manchester United

  1. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    7.54

  2. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.90

  3. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.57

  4. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    6.41

  5. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    6.38

  6. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    6.33

  7. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.28

  8. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.13

  9. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.84

  10. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    5.71

  11. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.44

  12. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.29

  13. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.28

  14. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    5.03

  15. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    3.86

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 32CucurellaSubstituted forKovacicat 36'minutes
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 5JorginhoBooked at 90mins
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 79'minutes
  • 21Chilwell
  • 19Mount
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forBrojaat 79'minutes
  • 9AubameyangSubstituted forPulisicat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 10Pulisic
  • 16Mendy
  • 18Broja
  • 20Zakaria
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 29Havertz
  • 30Chukwuemeka

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 19VaraneSubstituted forLindelöfat 60'minutes
  • 6MartínezBooked at 90mins
  • 23ShawBooked at 90mins
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forMcTominayat 80'minutes
  • 21dos SantosBooked at 32mins
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forFredat 52'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 22Heaton
  • 28Pellistri
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho
  • 55Iqbal
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Jorginho (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  9. Post update

    Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Booking

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0. Jorginho (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  16. Booking

    Fred (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Scott McTominay (Manchester United) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Chelsea. Armando Broja draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luke Shaw.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

834 comments

  • Comment posted by murph, today at 19:30

    Fair result. Horrible Chelsea fans booing a man who has just realised he is missing his last world cup. No class

  • Comment posted by CapnB, today at 19:34

    Always love it when Chelsea look like they're about to win ... and then don't.
    Their fans showed typical "Chelsea class" in the way they jeered at the injured Varane.

  • Comment posted by MoonPie, today at 19:32

    Classless Chelsea fans jeering injured Varane. Glad Arsenal are the best team in London nowadays.

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 19:34

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      That's the Matthew Harding stand for you. Awful lot

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:31

    Perfect time to get your first goal for your Club.
    Casemiro saved the day.
    Bar the rush of young Scottish blood, Manchester United should have won that.
    Chelsea lucky to take a point.
    Poor match.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The draw was the right result guys

  • Comment posted by MANU for my sins, today at 19:32

    United deserved the win, dominated for most of the game, a win for chelsea really would have been a injustice. United certainly are improving all aspects of their game thanks to Ten Hag

    • Reply posted by A_Mason, today at 19:41

      A_Mason replied:
      I disagree, but I guess your opinion of good is what you saw from your team.

      I think Chelsea defended well and attacked well for 20mins of the 90.

      But neither team showed any real quality. Just a great header from casemiro. Rest was all shoddy and average.

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 19:31

    If you ever needed a reason why Casemiro should replace McTominay in that side whenever possible you've just got it in no uncertain terms.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 19:39

      Pandemania replied:
      Let's just all take a moment to laugh at Liverpool. Came away with nothing in the land of Robin Hood. Not even robbed lol

  • Comment posted by 20Dec, today at 19:40

    Considering Chelsea were playing at home their performance was shocking - Stamford Bridge was like a graveyard in the first half. Neither team were great but overall Utd played better.

    • Reply posted by BBC admin, today at 20:07

      BBC admin replied:
      The ball wasn't completely over the line.
      But as we know, United always get the decisions!!

  • Comment posted by Malacia12, today at 19:31

    Only one team wanted to win and it wasn't Chelsea, poor from Potter.

    Well done Casemiro!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:37

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Judging by your username, I'd say you were a tiny bit biased haha

      Credit to Potter for changing things in the first in half and getting Chelsea back in the game, surely?

  • Comment posted by Daz, today at 19:34

    Let’s hope Varane isn’t out for too long. Back 4 has looked credible this season.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 19:45

      Pandemania replied:
      Heres hoping :)

  • Comment posted by from london, today at 19:34

    Does anyone know chris sutton's phone number??
    His predictions are all wrong against United, he seems to be struggling, not playing for this great

    • Reply posted by Hiramk, today at 19:42

      Hiramk replied:
      He still has not got over Fergie not wanting him.

  • Comment posted by Ribbo, today at 19:33

    Great game of football. Draw is a fair result. Both sides missed chances to win it.

    McT still a colossal idiot however.

    • Reply posted by gage, today at 19:35

      gage replied:
      Great game? Drab, drab game.

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 19:42

    Chris Sutton eating humble pie yet again after his usual anti-United score prediction.

    • Reply posted by Clive Pounds, today at 19:50

      Clive Pounds replied:
      Yeah and watching the dufus con his way through BT sport with his pro Norwich and Celtic drivel

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 19:37

    Rashford and Sancho are one of the most overrated players to ever play for manutd. If they weren't English they would not be at manutd, period!

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 19:41

      markyc replied:
      I said last year Man U need to get rid of Rashford, Lingard and Martial,

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 19:32

    Great game. Always nice to see a manager have the balls to take off a player early, and it certainly paid off. Also if Man Utd are going to leave Ronaldo on the bench they need a different clinical goal scorer because Rashford cannot play centrally, he does not have that finishing instinct. Although you could use the guy with 800+ goals in your squad…

    • Reply posted by MANU for my sins, today at 19:39

      MANU for my sins replied:
      Rashford sees goal and shoots, the problem is he sees the goal, not the corner of the goal or the position of the goalkeeper, he just fires blindly, i still believe he's not good enough for United.

  • Comment posted by Enjoying This, today at 19:31

    Casemiro. . . what a header , deserved more than a point , only way CFC were gonna score was with a penalty

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 19:34

      Hello replied:
      Eriksen still can’t beat the first man from a corner!

  • Comment posted by Parrranger, today at 19:32

    Time for Mctominay to go

    • Reply posted by Common Sense, today at 19:35

      Common Sense replied:
      Sadly I agree including Maguire and Rashford. All poor players. Good but not Premier league standard. League one more.

  • Comment posted by johnny english, today at 19:32

    Utd best team , deserved point at least , mc tom is rubbish , utd fan here

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 19:31

    United deserves nothing less than a point. Fair result.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 19:38

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      NOTHING MORE THAN 0 IN MY BOOKS

  • Comment posted by topo, today at 19:47

    A big change in United. They are trying! Showing fight. Not giving up. Not the classiest, but this at least is a big improvement over the last few years. Grudging respect. Tbh you can forgive some things if they Graft!!