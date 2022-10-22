Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Casemiro's goal was his first for United since joining in the summer

Casemiro's looping stoppage-time header gave Manchester United a deserved point in a dramatic finale against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho's late penalty looked to have given Chelsea a narrow win when he sent goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way from the spot after substitutes Scott McTominay and Armando Broja tangled at a corner three minutes from time.

Defeat would have been harsh on United but they got the reward their performance merited when Casemiro rose to meet Luke Shaw's cross deep into six minutes of stoppage time, Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga getting a fingertip touch but unable to stop the ball crossing the line as it bounced back off the inside of the post.

United, with Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the squad as a disciplinary measure following his refusal to come on as a substitute in the win against Tottenham, had the better chances as they dominated the first half.

Erik ten Hag's side were well on top and far more dangerous, Kepa saving well from Marcus Rashford and Antony, the latter also missing a great chance when clean through.

The second half was closer and concluded with that frantic finish, but the main worry for United now is an injury to defender Raphael Varane, who left the pitch in tears as he clearly fears for his World Cup chances with France.

Disappointment for Chelsea & Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter must have thought he was on the way to his second victory over United this season after Jorginho calmly slotted home late on.

Potter, who won at Old Trafford with Brighton on the opening weekend, was also set to see his side earn a sixth successive clean sheet in all competitions until that late Casemiro intervention.

In reality, however, Chelsea would have been fortunate to win. Indeed, so outmanoeuvred were they in the first half that Potter was forced into a tactical reshuffle to bolster his struggling midfield after only 36 minutes, Mateo Kovacic coming on for Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea were grateful to goalkeeper Kepa in that period but they improved after the break - albeit they were still unable to force De Gea into any serious work, the one anxious moment for the visitors coming when Trevoh Chalobah's header glanced off the top of the bar.

The hosts ultimately could muster just two shots on target in a game that failed to live up to its billing - but there will be real disappointment that they could not close out the win after taking the lead so late.

Potter was at least able to maintain his unbeaten record as Chelsea manager but it could have been so much more satisfying.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag can be satisfied

Ten Hag will be happy with a point after coming close to leaving with nothing. When the dust settles, however, he will know this was a missed opportunity.

Rashford and Antony should each have done better when clean through and it looked like they would pay for their profligacy before the outstanding Casemiro's first goal for the club provided the sting in the tail.

Ten Hag would have been bitterly frustrated at McTominay's rash tangle with Broja to concede the penalty and it was no surprise that the Scotland midfielder embraced Casemiro in sheer relief at the end.

United's manager has brought clear improvements to the team, who now press more effectively and play with more intensity.

He has also dealt firmly and strongly with Ronaldo's insubordination, leaving him out of the squad here to deliver a clear message clear that there will only be one man making the decisions at Old Trafford.

However, United will worry about Varane, who collapsed with what looked like a muscle injury as he went to challenge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The defender's tearful reaction clearly suggests it is a problem that threatens his World Cup chances.

Player of the match Casemiro Casemiro with an average of 7.54 Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Chelsea Avg Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 6.46 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 6.10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 6.02 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 5.91 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 5.85 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 5.78 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 5.71 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 5.46 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 5.44 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 5.40 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 5.39 Squad number 30 Player name Chukwuemeka Average rating 5.23 Squad number 32 Player name Cucurella Average rating 4.80 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 4.78 Squad number 9 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 4.73 Manchester United Avg Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 7.54 Squad number 6 Player name Martínez Average rating 6.90 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 6.57 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 6.41 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 6.38 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 6.33 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 6.28 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.13 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 5.84 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 5.71 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 5.44 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 5.29 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 5.28 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 5.03 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 3.86

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Arrizabalaga 14 Chalobah 6 Thiago Silva 32 Cucurella 28 Azpilicueta 5 Jorginho 12 Loftus-Cheek 21 Chilwell 19 Mount 17 Sterling 9 Aubameyang 1 Arrizabalaga

14 Chalobah

6 Thiago Silva

32 Cucurella Substituted for Kovacic at 36' minutes

28 Azpilicueta

5 Jorginho Booked at 90mins

12 Loftus-Cheek Substituted for Chukwuemeka at 79' minutes

21 Chilwell

19 Mount

17 Sterling Substituted for Broja at 79' minutes

9 Aubameyang Substituted for Pulisic at 74' minutes Substitutes 8 Kovacic

10 Pulisic

16 Mendy

18 Broja

20 Zakaria

22 Ziyech

23 Gallagher

29 Havertz

30 Chukwuemeka Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 19 Varane 6 Martínez 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 21 dos Santos 8 Bruno Fernandes 25 Sancho 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

19 Varane Substituted for Lindelöf at 60' minutes

6 Martínez Booked at 90mins

23 Shaw Booked at 90mins

18 Casemiro

14 Eriksen Substituted for McTominay at 80' minutes

21 dos Santos Booked at 32mins

8 Bruno Fernandes

25 Sancho Substituted for Fred at 52' minutes Booked at 86mins

10 Rashford Substituted for Elanga at 81' minutes Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

12 Malacia

17 Fred

22 Heaton

28 Pellistri

36 Elanga

39 McTominay

49 Garnacho

55 Iqbal Referee: Stuart Attwell Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1. Post update Offside, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside. Booking Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross. Booking Jorginho (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea). Post update Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea). Post update Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United). Post update Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Booking Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross. Post update Goal! Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0. Jorginho (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner. Booking Fred (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Penalty conceded by Scott McTominay (Manchester United) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty Chelsea. Armando Broja draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luke Shaw. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward