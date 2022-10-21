Chelsea v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has started just twice in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal

TEAM NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Manchester United's squad after he refused to come on as a substitute during Wednesday's win over Spurs.

Manager Erik ten Hag is likely to name an unchanged side, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are both out with respective thigh and back injuries.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher should recover from the illness which forced him off early in the draw at Brentford.

N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Reece James all remain sidelined.

The England forward is set to make his 19th Premier League appearance against the Red Devils this weekend.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are without a win in nine Premier League games against Manchester United, drawing six and losing three.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in six away games with Chelsea in all competitions (W3, D3).

No Premier League fixture has produced more draws than the 25 between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in their seven matches since Graham Potter took charge, winning five.

The Blues are also undefeated in eight top-flight home games and have won three in a row at Stamford Bridge.

Potter's side have kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets. They conceded in six straight matches before this run.

Graham Potter - whose Brighton side won 2-1 at Old Trafford in August - could become the first manager to beat Manchester United with multiple clubs in a top-flight season since Andy Aitken did with Middlesbrough and Leicester City in 1908-09.

Cesar Azpilicueta could equal Petr Cech's total of 333 Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won three of their last four Premier League away games, losing the other.

The Red Devils have conceded at least four goals in five of their past 11 away league fixtures.

Erik ten Hag's side have played just two away games against sides in the top half this season, losing 4-0 to Brentford and 6-3 at Manchester City.

United have suffered three consecutive top-flight defeats in London, their worst run in the capital since they lost five between April 1973 and January 1974.

Marcus Rashford has registered five goals and two assists against Chelsea in all competitions.

Rashford is two goals shy of 100 in all competitions for the Red Devils.

My Chelsea line-up Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United line-up Predict Manchester United's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team