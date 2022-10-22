Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0.
Nottingham Forest produced a superb performance to shock Liverpool and climb off the bottom of the Premier League at a boisterous City Ground.
Taiwo Awoniyi, who left Liverpool in 2021 without making a competitive appearance, hit the winner from close range after his initial attempt came back off a post.
Liverpool were a long way from their best - Virgil van Dijk wasted their best chance - and remain without an away league win this season.
Forest keeper Dean Henderson produced a superb save to palm away a Trent Alexander-Arnold header in the final 10 minutes.
There were jubilant scenes on and off the pitch at the final whistle as Forest enjoyed their best day since returning to the top flight this season after a 23-year absence.
Liverpool are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal having played one game more while Forest, who are 19th, move above Leicester.
Forest dig deep for famous win
Forest have endured a difficult start to their first season back in the Premier League, but this was a day to remember as they thoroughly deserved their victory over a flat Liverpool.
Given Forest slumped to the bottom of the table on Thursday with Leicester's win over Leeds, boss Steve Cooper will hope this is a season-changing win.
Despite their struggles since winning promotion, Forest awarded Cooper a new contract until 2025 this month.
While Bournemouth, Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa have sacked managers, Forest have decided to stay patient with theirs and have now secured four points from the past two games.
Forest took the game to Liverpool from the first whistle and, by the time referee Paul Tierney blew for full-time, they had run themselves into the ground after a performance born out of aggression, energy and desire.
They have got into a habit of conceding leads this season - most notably when they led Bournemouth 2-0 only to lose 3-2 - but survived some frantic late Liverpool pressure to secure a famous win.
Three of their next five league games are against Arsenal (away), Manchester United (away) and Chelsea (home), but this memorable win will give them confidence.
Liverpool's season takes a step backwards
Liverpool looked to be getting back into some sort of rhythm with wins over Rangers in the Champions League followed by back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester City and West Ham.
This was a million miles away from the gripping victory over City at Anfield six days ago, while their last league win at the City Ground was in 1984.
Alexander-Arnold went close to salvaging a point late on, but this was a sluggish performance before Liverpool's trip to Amsterdam for the Champions League game with Ajax.
They were not helped by the lost of midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who missed the match after waking up on Saturday with a serious ear infection which required hospital treatment.
Questions will be asked of manager Jurgen Klopp, who will demand a much-improved performance on Wednesday.
Player of the match
AwoniyiTaiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAwoniyiAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number22Player nameYatesAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number21Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number26Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number1Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number3Player nameS CookAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number4Player nameWorrallAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number32Player nameRenan LodiAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number5Player nameMangalaAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number11Player nameLingardAverage rating
7.11
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number28Player nameFábio CarvalhoAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
2.76
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Henderson
- 24Aurier
- 3S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 7N WilliamsSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 73'minutes
- 22Yates
- 23FreulerBooked at 89mins
- 21KouyatéSubstituted forMangalaat 80'minutes
- 10Gibbs-White
- 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWorrallat 64'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 11LingardSubstituted forJohnsonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Biancone
- 4Worrall
- 5Mangala
- 13Hennessey
- 16Surridge
- 20Johnson
- 25Dennis
- 30Boly
- 32Lodi dos Santos
Liverpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Alisson
- 7MilnerSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 62'minutes
- 2GomezBooked at 54mins
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 19Elliott
- 3Fabinho
- 17Jones
- 28Freitas Gouveia CarvalhoSubstituted forHendersonat 62'minutes
- 11Salah
- 9FirminoSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Adrián
- 14Henderson
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 21Tsimikas
- 42Clark
- 43Bajcetic
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 29,245
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0.
Post update
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Morgan Gibbs-White tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Alisson (Liverpool).
Post update
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Post update
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Alisson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
Post update
Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
