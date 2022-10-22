Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1LiverpoolLiverpool0

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner against former club

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at the City Ground

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments2083

Nottingham Forest's players celebrate scoring against Liverpool
Nottingham Forest started the day bottom of the Premier League

Nottingham Forest produced a superb performance to shock Liverpool and climb off the bottom of the Premier League at a boisterous City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who left Liverpool in 2021 without making a competitive appearance, hit the winner from close range after his initial attempt came back off a post.

Liverpool were a long way from their best - Virgil van Dijk wasted their best chance - and remain without an away league win this season.

Forest keeper Dean Henderson produced a superb save to palm away a Trent Alexander-Arnold header in the final 10 minutes.

There were jubilant scenes on and off the pitch at the final whistle as Forest enjoyed their best day since returning to the top flight this season after a 23-year absence.

Liverpool are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal having played one game more while Forest, who are 19th, move above Leicester.

Forest dig deep for famous win

Forest have endured a difficult start to their first season back in the Premier League, but this was a day to remember as they thoroughly deserved their victory over a flat Liverpool.

Given Forest slumped to the bottom of the table on Thursday with Leicester's win over Leeds, boss Steve Cooper will hope this is a season-changing win.

Despite their struggles since winning promotion, Forest awarded Cooper a new contract until 2025 this month.

While Bournemouth, Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa have sacked managers, Forest have decided to stay patient with theirs and have now secured four points from the past two games.

Forest took the game to Liverpool from the first whistle and, by the time referee Paul Tierney blew for full-time, they had run themselves into the ground after a performance born out of aggression, energy and desire.

They have got into a habit of conceding leads this season - most notably when they led Bournemouth 2-0 only to lose 3-2 - but survived some frantic late Liverpool pressure to secure a famous win.

Three of their next five league games are against Arsenal (away), Manchester United (away) and Chelsea (home), but this memorable win will give them confidence.

Liverpool's season takes a step backwards

Liverpool looked to be getting back into some sort of rhythm with wins over Rangers in the Champions League followed by back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester City and West Ham.

This was a million miles away from the gripping victory over City at Anfield six days ago, while their last league win at the City Ground was in 1984.

Alexander-Arnold went close to salvaging a point late on, but this was a sluggish performance before Liverpool's trip to Amsterdam for the Champions League game with Ajax.

They were not helped by the lost of midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who missed the match after waking up on Saturday with a serious ear infection which required hospital treatment.

Questions will be asked of manager Jurgen Klopp, who will demand a much-improved performance on Wednesday.

Player of the match

AwoniyiTaiwo Awoniyi

with an average of 8.21

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    8.21

  2. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    8.06

  3. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    7.93

  4. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    7.92

  5. Squad number1Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.80

  6. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    7.80

  7. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    7.69

  8. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    7.68

  9. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    7.64

  10. Squad number3Player nameS Cook
    Average rating

    7.58

  11. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    7.53

  12. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    7.49

  13. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    7.48

  14. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    7.47

  15. Squad number11Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    7.11

Liverpool

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    5.12

  2. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    4.23

  3. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    4.15

  4. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    3.89

  5. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    3.67

  6. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    3.60

  7. Squad number28Player nameFábio Carvalho
    Average rating

    3.49

  8. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    3.42

  9. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    3.36

  10. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    3.33

  11. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    3.30

  12. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    3.27

  13. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    3.22

  14. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    2.76

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Henderson
  • 24Aurier
  • 3S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 7N WilliamsSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 73'minutes
  • 22Yates
  • 23FreulerBooked at 89mins
  • 21KouyatéSubstituted forMangalaat 80'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWorrallat 64'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 11LingardSubstituted forJohnsonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Biancone
  • 4Worrall
  • 5Mangala
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 20Johnson
  • 25Dennis
  • 30Boly
  • 32Lodi dos Santos

Liverpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Alisson
  • 7MilnerSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 62'minutes
  • 2GomezBooked at 54mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 19Elliott
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17Jones
  • 28Freitas Gouveia CarvalhoSubstituted forHendersonat 62'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Adrián
  • 14Henderson
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 42Clark
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
29,245

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Morgan Gibbs-White tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dean Henderson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alisson (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Booking

    Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest).

  14. Booking

    Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Alisson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

  20. Post update

    Sèrge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

2085 comments

  • Comment posted by Flabber Neck, today at 14:24

    Well played Forest from football fans around the world.

    • Reply posted by Sergio9320, today at 14:27

      Sergio9320 replied:
      Thank you Nottingham Forest, I love you.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 14:25

    Good news Liverpool fans Gerrard is available for hire 😄

    • Reply posted by R812, today at 14:33

      R812 replied:
      i not normally take much notice of trivial HYS posts , this one is funny though

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 14:26

    I don’t think anybody expected that.

    And didn’t Forest just reward their manager with a new contract instead of sacking him like other clubs might?

    • Reply posted by Lord Elpus, today at 14:32

      Lord Elpus replied:
      On the other hand, Klopp out, Stevie G in.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:23

    Fantastic win for Forest!
    Forest fans must think the year is 1979 and Brain Clough was in the dugout.
    So refreshing to see a football shirt without any (usually) ugly logos pasted across the front of it.

    • Reply posted by big al, today at 14:29

      big al replied:
      Yea very retro. So good today

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:25

    Liverpool, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear….
    😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by whatwentdown, today at 14:27

      whatwentdown replied:
      Jurgen Flopp!

  • Comment posted by Yowmsaft, today at 14:25

    Good win against a tidy mid-table side

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:33

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Thats right. You must put these results in perspective

  • Comment posted by George51uk, today at 14:24

    deep breath..... HAHAHAHAHA... Well done Forest !

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:29

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Forest - 1 Liverpool - toast

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 14:25

    It looks like the rumours of Liverpool’s demise have not been greatly exaggerated.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Liverpool the mid table team. Beats Man City. Lose to Nottingham Forest. You could not make it up😆

  • Comment posted by Noblestone, today at 14:23

    It reflects very poorly on the manager when his players can only get themselves up for big games.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 14:27

      eric replied:
      Oh dear, where do we start, first a big thank you to Nottingham forest from the footballing world

  • Comment posted by Tesco Very Little Help, today at 14:25

    What will Klopp blame, UK political instability, the War in Ukraine, or a pidgeon looked at him in a funny way?

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 14:31

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Notts forest spent more than him. Oh a black cat crapped on his drive this morning

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 14:24

    How embarrassing forest only winning 1-0

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 14:31

      Elvis replied:
      Could've been at least 2-0

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 14:25

    I love the Premier League.

    Well done Forest.

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 14:36

      lawman replied:
      Best league in the world 🌎
      Bar none.

  • Comment posted by dad, today at 14:25

    Klopp gets it wrong again :(

    • Reply posted by Sergio9320, today at 14:28

      Sergio9320 replied:
      Can’t compete with all those signings Forest made.

  • Comment posted by FMAC1, today at 14:24

    Liverpool are rubbish. That is all.

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, today at 14:29

      AJC_123 replied:
      Hardly rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Stretford Bend, today at 14:25

    Normal service resumes. Bang average liVARpool.

    • Reply posted by Liverbhoy, today at 14:32

      Liverbhoy replied:
      And what have United been for the last 10 seasons?

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 14:24

    Hahahahahahahahahaha

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 14:30

      eric replied:
      Hahahahahahahaha

  • Comment posted by StChan, today at 14:25

    Going to be a popular HYS this one 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:32

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You are telling me. Well played Nottingham Forest on beating a team struggling to make the top team. Just shows that result against City was probably the result of the season

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:24

    Well played Forest, well won Forest. Now please excuse me while I go and have a good cry.