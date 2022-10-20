Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest12:30LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Diogo Jota scores the winner for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest in last season's FA Cup
Liverpool's Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game in last season's FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest full-back Harry Toffolo has been ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained during Tuesday's draw at Brighton.

Renan Lodi could miss a fourth successive match because of an ankle sprain, while Lewis O'Brien remains out due to illness.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will provide a fitness update on his squad later on Friday.

Forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are long-term absentees.

Forest have failed to win any of their last nine Premier League matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool have won half of the previous 100 league meetings but Forest are unbeaten in 12 top-flight home games in this fixture since a 2-0 defeat on 28 October 1984.
  • There has not been an away victory in any of the 10 Premier League matches between these teams.
  • Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground in last season's FA Cup quarter-finals through a goal by Diogo Jota.

Nottingham Forest

  • Nottingham Forest have equalled their worst record after 11 games of a top-flight season, set in 1992. They beat Middlesbrough in their 12th match.
  • Forest are winless in nine Premier League fixtures, the longest current run in the division (D3, L6).
  • They have opened the scoring in each of their past three home games but failed to win any of them (D1, L2).
  • Forest are the only side in the Premier League this season yet to score from outside the penalty area.
  • Taiwo Awoniyi - formerly of Liverpool - can become the first player to score in each of his first three Premier League home starts for Forest.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool have failed to win any of their four away league games this season (D2, L2). They have only twice had worse runs from the beginning of a Premier League season, going seven matches without victory in both 1992-93 and 2006-07.
  • The Reds are unbeaten in 16 Premier League away games against promoted sides since a 2-0 loss at Hull in February 2017 (W11, D5).
  • They are in danger of suffering consecutive Premier League away defeats for the first time since that loss to Hull and then Leicester.
  • No Liverpool player has provided more assists in all competitions this season than the five by full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas.
  • Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last six away league starts against promoted opposition.
  • Jordan Henderson will be hoping to captain the Reds for the 250th time in all competitions.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1090124101427
2Man City1072133102323
3Tottenham1172222121023
4Chelsea106221510520
5Man Utd106131515019
6Newcastle11461189918
7Liverpool1044222121016
8Brighton104331411315
9Fulham114341920-115
10Brentford113531817114
11Crystal Palace103431213-113
12Bournemouth113441023-1313
13West Ham11326912-311
14Southampton113261018-811
15Everton11245812-410
16Leeds102351115-49
17Aston Villa11236716-99
18Wolves11236514-99
19Leicester112271724-78
20Nottm Forest11137723-166
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

