Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

TEAM NEWS
Nottingham Forest full-back Harry Toffolo has been ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained during Tuesday's draw at Brighton.
Renan Lodi could miss a fourth successive match because of an ankle sprain, while Lewis O'Brien remains out due to illness.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will provide a fitness update on his squad later on Friday.
Forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are long-term absentees.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Liverpool have won half of the previous 100 league meetings but Forest are unbeaten in 12 top-flight home games in this fixture since a 2-0 defeat on 28 October 1984.
- There has not been an away victory in any of the 10 Premier League matches between these teams.
- Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground in last season's FA Cup quarter-finals through a goal by Diogo Jota.
Nottingham Forest
- Nottingham Forest have equalled their worst record after 11 games of a top-flight season, set in 1992. They beat Middlesbrough in their 12th match.
- Forest are winless in nine Premier League fixtures, the longest current run in the division (D3, L6).
- They have opened the scoring in each of their past three home games but failed to win any of them (D1, L2).
- Forest are the only side in the Premier League this season yet to score from outside the penalty area.
- Taiwo Awoniyi - formerly of Liverpool - can become the first player to score in each of his first three Premier League home starts for Forest.
Liverpool
- Liverpool have failed to win any of their four away league games this season (D2, L2). They have only twice had worse runs from the beginning of a Premier League season, going seven matches without victory in both 1992-93 and 2006-07.
- The Reds are unbeaten in 16 Premier League away games against promoted sides since a 2-0 loss at Hull in February 2017 (W11, D5).
- They are in danger of suffering consecutive Premier League away defeats for the first time since that loss to Hull and then Leicester.
- No Liverpool player has provided more assists in all competitions this season than the five by full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas.
- Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last six away league starts against promoted opposition.
- Jordan Henderson will be hoping to captain the Reds for the 250th time in all competitions.
My Nottingham Forest line-up
Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
My Liverpool line-up
Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment