Haaland is the first Manchester City player to score in seven consecutive home games since Sergio Aguero in 2018

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City equalled a 91-year-old top-flight record in their 3-1 win against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

City were completing their 10th straight Premier League home win. They have scored at least three goals in all of them, something no side had done since Aston Villa, also across two seasons, in 1930 and 1931.

Haaland now has an incredible 17 goals in 11 league games - and 12 in his past five home games.

However, it was skipper Kevin de Bruyne who scored the best of the day, curling a superb shot into the top corner from 25 yards from Bernardo Silva's inside pass.

It ended hopes of a Brighton comeback, which were raised after Leandro Trossard's second-half effort beat Ederson from the corner of the area.

As it is, Brighton are still without a win under new boss Roberto de Zerbi, while Pep Guardiola's side close to within a point of leaders Arsenal.

Haaland the scoring machine

After failing to score at Liverpool last weekend, Haaland was on - for him - a barren run of two hours without a goal.

His opener emphasised how much speed, power and awareness he has.

City keeper Ederson deserves huge credit for launching a long ball from his penalty area over the top of the Brighton defence.

Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez dashed out of his goal but Haaland beat him to the ball and knocked it past him. Then he barged Adam Webster out of the way before rolling the ball into an empty net.

It meant the longest Haaland has gone without a Premier League goal remains 148 minutes.

Pretty soon, he had another as he drove home a penalty after the video assistant referee stopped play to rule Lewis Dunk had fouled Silva.

That goal was Guardiola's 600th as City boss, a figure achieved in six and a half trophy-laden years that last week was marked by City being confirmed as 'Club of the Year' at the Ballon d'Or awards.

Not everything was perfect for City. Riyad Mahrez missed a glorious chance to put them three ahead just before Trossard's goal after being set up by De Bruyne. The Algerian looked distinctly unimpressed as he was replaced by Phil Foden.

And Aymeric Laporte needed treatment for an injury in stoppage time that might make him a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund.

Brighton complaints

There were Brighton grievances against both City's first-half goals.

Webster was still complaining to referee Craig Pawson at the break that he was fouled by Haaland for the opening goal, while central defensive partner Dunk argued that Silva kicked him rather than the other way round for the penalty.

They were both debatable calls - and the type visiting teams need to go their way if they are to leave Etihad Stadium with anything.

It was pretty obvious Brighton's fourth place in the table when Graham Potter left for Chelsea was a false one and there were some tough games to come.

Nevertheless, that is two points from five games in charge now for De Zerbi before Potter's return to the Amex Stadium next Saturday.

There have been subtle tweaks to Potter's team by the Italian, who wants Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister to get on the ball more often in midfield, but a familiar Brighton failing of not scoring enough goals is becoming evident once more.

Trossard's goal fell into the speculative category. But he wasted Brighton's best chance to equalise when he sprinted into the box and, instead of trying to find a centrally placed team-mate, attempted to beat Ederson from an impossible angle.

Player of the match Haaland Erling Haaland with an average of 7.97 Man City Manchester City Manchester City

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City Avg Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 7.97 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 7.52 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.12 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.63 Squad number 7 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 6.62 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 6.55 Squad number 80 Player name Palmer Average rating 6.43 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.32 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.28 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.24 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.13 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 6.06 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.00 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 5.96 Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 7.59 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 7.10 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 6.77 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 6.62 Squad number 27 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.60 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 6.60 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 6.57 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 6.55 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 6.53 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 6.52 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 6.43 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 6.37 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 6.34 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 6.27 Squad number 19 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 6.13 Squad number 21 Player name Undav Average rating 5.91

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 25 Akanji 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 7 Cancelo 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 20 Bernardo Silva 26 Mahrez 9 Haaland 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

25 Akanji

3 Rúben Dias

14 Laporte

7 Cancelo

17 De Bruyne

16 Rodri

20 Bernardo Silva

26 Mahrez Booked at 54mins Substituted for Foden at 62' minutes

9 Haaland Substituted for Álvarez at 80' minutes

10 Grealish Substituted for Palmer at 77' minutes Substitutes 5 Stones

6 Aké

8 Gündogan

18 Ortega

19 Álvarez

21 Gómez

47 Foden

80 Palmer

82 Lewis Brighton Formation 3-4-1-2 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 5 Dunk 4 Webster 7 March 10 Mac Allister 25 Caicedo 11 Trossard 13 Groß 18 Welbeck 14 Lallana 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman Substituted for Estupiñán at 66' minutes Booked at 74mins

5 Dunk

4 Webster

7 March

10 Mac Allister Substituted for Gilmour at 87' minutes

25 Caicedo Booked at 26mins

11 Trossard

13 Groß Booked at 61mins Substituted for Sarmiento at 87' minutes

18 Welbeck Substituted for Undav at 79' minutes

14 Lallana Substituted for Lamptey at 45' minutes Substitutes 2 Lamptey

6 Colwill

19 Sarmiento

20 Enciso

21 Undav

23 Steele

27 Gilmour

29 van Hecke

