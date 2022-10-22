Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City3BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Manchester City 3-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland scores twice

By Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland scores a penalty against Brighton
Haaland is the first Manchester City player to score in seven consecutive home games since Sergio Aguero in 2018

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City equalled a 91-year-old top-flight record in their 3-1 win against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

City were completing their 10th straight Premier League home win. They have scored at least three goals in all of them, something no side had done since Aston Villa, also across two seasons, in 1930 and 1931.

Haaland now has an incredible 17 goals in 11 league games - and 12 in his past five home games.

However, it was skipper Kevin de Bruyne who scored the best of the day, curling a superb shot into the top corner from 25 yards from Bernardo Silva's inside pass.

It ended hopes of a Brighton comeback, which were raised after Leandro Trossard's second-half effort beat Ederson from the corner of the area.

As it is, Brighton are still without a win under new boss Roberto de Zerbi, while Pep Guardiola's side close to within a point of leaders Arsenal.

Haaland the scoring machine

After failing to score at Liverpool last weekend, Haaland was on - for him - a barren run of two hours without a goal.

His opener emphasised how much speed, power and awareness he has.

City keeper Ederson deserves huge credit for launching a long ball from his penalty area over the top of the Brighton defence.

Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez dashed out of his goal but Haaland beat him to the ball and knocked it past him. Then he barged Adam Webster out of the way before rolling the ball into an empty net.

It meant the longest Haaland has gone without a Premier League goal remains 148 minutes.

Pretty soon, he had another as he drove home a penalty after the video assistant referee stopped play to rule Lewis Dunk had fouled Silva.

That goal was Guardiola's 600th as City boss, a figure achieved in six and a half trophy-laden years that last week was marked by City being confirmed as 'Club of the Year' at the Ballon d'Or awards.

Not everything was perfect for City. Riyad Mahrez missed a glorious chance to put them three ahead just before Trossard's goal after being set up by De Bruyne. The Algerian looked distinctly unimpressed as he was replaced by Phil Foden.

And Aymeric Laporte needed treatment for an injury in stoppage time that might make him a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund.

Brighton complaints

There were Brighton grievances against both City's first-half goals.

Webster was still complaining to referee Craig Pawson at the break that he was fouled by Haaland for the opening goal, while central defensive partner Dunk argued that Silva kicked him rather than the other way round for the penalty.

They were both debatable calls - and the type visiting teams need to go their way if they are to leave Etihad Stadium with anything.

It was pretty obvious Brighton's fourth place in the table when Graham Potter left for Chelsea was a false one and there were some tough games to come.

Nevertheless, that is two points from five games in charge now for De Zerbi before Potter's return to the Amex Stadium next Saturday.

There have been subtle tweaks to Potter's team by the Italian, who wants Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister to get on the ball more often in midfield, but a familiar Brighton failing of not scoring enough goals is becoming evident once more.

Trossard's goal fell into the speculative category. But he wasted Brighton's best chance to equalise when he sprinted into the box and, instead of trying to find a centrally placed team-mate, attempted to beat Ederson from an impossible angle.

Player of the match

HaalandErling Haaland

with an average of 7.97

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    7.97

  2. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.52

  3. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.12

  4. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.63

  5. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.55

  7. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.43

  8. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.32

  9. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.28

  10. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.24

  11. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.13

  12. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.06

  13. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.00

  14. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.96

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    7.59

  2. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.10

  3. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    6.77

  4. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    6.62

  5. Squad number27Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    6.60

  6. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.60

  7. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.57

  8. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.55

  9. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.53

  10. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.52

  11. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    6.43

  12. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    6.37

  13. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.34

  14. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.27

  15. Squad number19Player nameSarmiento
    Average rating

    6.13

  16. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    5.91

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 25Akanji
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 7Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 26MahrezBooked at 54minsSubstituted forFodenat 62'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 80'minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forPalmerat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 8Gündogan
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Brighton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanSubstituted forEstupiñánat 66'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 5Dunk
  • 4Webster
  • 7March
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forGilmourat 87'minutes
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 26mins
  • 11Trossard
  • 13GroßBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSarmientoat 87'minutes
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forUndavat 79'minutes
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forLampteyat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 6Colwill
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 30Estupiñán
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
53,223

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  6. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  8. Post update

    Cole Palmer (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Pascal Groß.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Billy Gilmour replaces Alexis Mac Allister.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Deniz Undav.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  14. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  16. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tariq Lamptey.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by João Cancelo.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Erling Haaland.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pervis Estupiñán tries a through ball, but Deniz Undav is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

197 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:03

    He's frighteningly good that Haaland.
    Quite simply the best striker in the world at the moment.
    No moaning like Mbappé over in France.
    He just gets the ball and puts it in the back of the net.
    Simples dimples.

    • Reply posted by NaturesNapkin, today at 17:06

      NaturesNapkin replied:
      I hate it when people say simples

  • Comment posted by Goodbye, today at 17:08

    As a Man City fan, it would be hard to say that Brighton didn't deserve a draw. I thought they were excellent, great to watch and a real threat. City allowed this and were off the pace and not closing down enough in their own half. Not seen the player ratings but City's best player of the season Bernado ran the show again. Haaland & KDB will get the headlines, but the purists know who the best is.

    • Reply posted by Mr G, today at 17:11

      Mr G replied:
      Cheers and hopefully we'll get things right soon in front of goal👊

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 17:08

    it is not a Clear and Obvious Error if var needs 60 seconds to review a play.

    • Reply posted by leedsupooltic, today at 17:26

      leedsupooltic replied:
      City's 1st goal looked odd too. But hey ho, themselves the breaks.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 17:13

    Great win
    Great football
    2 more for Haaland

    And the bonus it makes Liverpool fans cry and get angry even more

    Ha ha ha ha

    • Reply posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 17:18

      Hank Scorpio replied:
      Are you sure? I enjoy watching decent footballers, gutted Liverpool lost but City winning and Haaland scoring twice doesn't make me angry at all.

  • Comment posted by ScoobyDoo99, today at 17:11

    He is a machine. Absolute delight. I'm a Newcastle fan and we've paid £65m for Isak...be Christmas before we see him kick a ball, by which time Haaland will have a few more!!!

  • Comment posted by ezeeryder, today at 17:07

    He will be putting his feet up during the World Cup and then will be fully rested to continue after Christmas. Truly frightening

    • Reply posted by Dannemon, today at 17:20

      Dannemon replied:
      Unless he re-emerges grossly overweight with a long beard.

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 17:09

    Winners gonna win.

    Nobody should be doubting Man City at this point. Haaland is wonderful and the club has built up a cohesive team that gel and work well together. Well done City and keep it up!

    • Reply posted by Dannemon, today at 17:19

      Dannemon replied:
      "Arsenal will remember that"

  • Comment posted by sherwood, today at 17:07

    Unlucky Albion, but I'd much rather watch a team go to City and play like that instead of parking a bus and still losing 3-0.

    • Reply posted by walt, today at 17:28

      walt replied:
      If we were Watford De Zerbi would be relieved of his duties. We were excellent in the 2nd half. The wins will come

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 17:17

    No shame here for Brighton given the power of their opposition. They kept the score line respectable and Trossard continues to develop. What a player Haaland is and has to be one of the best buys in the PL.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 17:34

      Gandalf replied:
      You can tell Liverpool lost today, because you can make a comment like that without somebody immediately replying “but my mate Wayne runs a blog which says he actually cost £700m plus a small Greek island!!!”

  • Comment posted by Loidis, today at 17:08

    I wonder if Haaland can cut it the PL

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:12

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Did anyone ever really question that, though? His goalscoring record before arriving was ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by SPUD, today at 17:07

    had to grind that out in the second with a brilliant strike settling things.
    Well done Brighton - a fantastic footballing team.
    CTID

  • Comment posted by 666angel, today at 17:17

    I’ve watched some amazing strikers in the prem, the boy Haaland is different class…..

  • Comment posted by lee roy, today at 17:17

    There's a lot of anti city comments on here. It's almost as if they glue themselves to the TV every week to watch them desperately hoping they'll lose.

    • Reply posted by Alp Levant, today at 17:22

      Alp Levant replied:
      Tribal prejudice from the buses wreckers, I don't think they know how to evlove.

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 17:07

    Good solid performance from the albion and we'll keep on playing that way regardless of results.
    Bring on Chelsea next week 🤪
    We'll done city too💥

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 17:11

      Monksie replied:
      I thoroughly enjoyed the game and admire the way Albion play, even under a different manager.

      Lamptey and Trossard were excellent. I think however it may be time for Mr Lallana to consider moving down the leagues.

  • Comment posted by sod79, today at 17:16

    Every credit to Brighton, played us off the park at times, couldn't tell who was the home team at one point

  • Comment posted by daisy cutter, today at 17:14

    Great couple of days city win,Liverpool lose and Gerrard sacked ....

    • Reply posted by Beeb Account, today at 17:17

      Beeb Account replied:
      3 things make you happy, 2/3 are related to Liverpool, not too bad a ratio for a City supporter ;)

  • Comment posted by honky, today at 17:18

    He’d struggle to score goals in the prem they said

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 17:32

      Elvis replied:
      Did they? Where are they now?

  • Comment posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 17:08

    This isn't right..

    Either Haaland needs to improve his minutes per goal or Pep needs to stop taking him off.

    Why can't he score a hat-trick every game?

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 17:17

      Elvis replied:
      Taking him off should keep him hungry (or hangry) for more. They're playing Dortmund on Tuesday

  • Comment posted by 2 cents, today at 17:07

    Another productive day for Haaland. Silva just a delight to watch. Unfortunately the 100m player, Grealish continues to be useless.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 17:20

      Elvis replied:
      What the club decided to pay for his service doesn't make any difference

  • Comment posted by Wally Whale, today at 17:05

    Can anyone in the world stop Haaland on his day? Don't think so