Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Roberto De Zerbi is still looking for his first win as Brighton head coach

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are monitoring defender John Stones, who has missed their last five games with a hamstring injury.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are recovering from surgery.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said "there is some fatigue in the squad" but did not mention specific players.

Defender Levi Colwill could return after an ankle injury, while winger Kaoru Mitoma will also be assessed ahead of the game.

Defender Jan Paul van Hecke might feature after being an unused substitute in midweek.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have never won an away league match at Manchester City in 12 attempts (D2, L10).

Manchester City are on a run of eight successive home league wins against Brighton, including all five in the Premier League.

Manchester City

City's 21-match unbeaten league run was ended by Liverpool last weekend. They haven't lost consecutive top-flight games since December 2018.

Pep Guardiola's side have won their past nine Premier League home fixtures, scoring at least three goals each time.

No side has scored three goals or more in 10 straight top-flight home matches since Aston Villa's run of 15 from December 1930 to September 1931.

Phil Foden has managed five goals in his past four league appearances against Brighton.

Erling Haaland has scored in each of his past six home games in all competitions, with 13 goals in total.

Kevin De Bruyne has created 33 chances and provided nine assists, more than any other Premier League player this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are winless in four league matches (D2, L2) and haven't scored in the last three.

The Seagulls have had 54 failed attempts on goal across those past three fixtures.

Roberto De Zerbi is the first Brighton manager to remain winless in each of his first four league games in charge since Barry Lloyd in 1987. Lloyd had to wait 13 matches for his first victory.

After winning their first two Premier League away games this season, the Seagulls have earned just one point from the subsequent three.

Albion are one short of 100 top-flight wins.

