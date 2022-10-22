Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester City Women

First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Spencer
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 13Ale
- 14Ildhusøy
- 15James
- 25Summanen
- 29NevilleBooked at 45mins
- 10BrazilSubstituted forNazat 8'minutes
- 24Spence
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 7Naz
- 8Cho
- 9Karczewska
- 18Ubogagu
- 26Pearse
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 4Aleixandri
- 5Greenwood
- 14Morgan
- 7Coombs
- 25Hasegawa
- 10Castellanos
- 9Kelly
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Houghton
- 8Fowler
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 17Losada
- 22MacIver
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Angharad James with a cross.
Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rebecca Spencer.
Attempt blocked. Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Molly Bartrip tries a through ball, but Amy Turner is caught offside.
Foul by Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City Women).
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Greenwood following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).