The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Spencer
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 13Ale
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 15James
  • 25Summanen
  • 29NevilleBooked at 45mins
  • 10BrazilSubstituted forNazat 8'minutes
  • 24Spence

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 26Pearse

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 5Greenwood
  • 14Morgan
  • 7Coombs
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 10Castellanos
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 17Losada
  • 22MacIver
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home1
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.

  2. Booking

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  5. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Angharad James with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rebecca Spencer.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Molly Bartrip tries a through ball, but Amy Turner is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City Women).

  15. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Greenwood following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Shelina Zadorsky.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women3300100109
2Arsenal Women33009099
3Chelsea Women43019459
4Man City Women42028626
5Aston Villa Women32017526
6Everton Women42025416
7West Ham Women420246-26
8Tottenham Women420236-36
9Liverpool Women310225-33
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Reading Women300317-60
12Leicester City Women400419-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

