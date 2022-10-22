Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women12:30Everton WomenEverton Women
Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium, England

Aston Villa Women v Everton Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 6Corsie
  • 10Dali
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 13Draper
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Harding
  • 18Gregory
  • 26Goodwin
  • 28Rabjohn

Everton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 18Brosnan
  • 2Veje
  • 5Björn
  • 4Sevecke
  • 6George
  • 20Finnigan
  • 17Graham
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 10Bennison
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 11Park

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Christiansen
  • 12Ramsey
  • 15Beever-Jones
  • 19Queiroz Costa
  • 21Maier
  • 22Galli
  • 24Weir
  • 27Stenevik
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women3300100109
2Arsenal Women33009099
3Chelsea Women43019459
4Man City Women42028626
5Aston Villa Women32017526
6Everton Women42025416
7West Ham Women420246-26
8Tottenham Women420236-36
9Liverpool Women310225-33
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Reading Women300317-60
12Leicester City Women400419-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories